Preparations for Opa! Fest 2025 underway

Volunteers including Alexandra Alioto, of Bloomfield Hills, prepare galaktoboureko at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Troy May 12 for the church’s upcoming Opa!Fest. Festival activities will be going on from 4 to 11 p.m. June 20-21 and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 22.

TROY — On May 12, volunteers came to the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Troy to prepare pastries for the church’s upcoming Opa! Fest in June.

Volunteers came to 760 W. Wattles Road at 9:30 a.m., with many helping prepare galaktoboureko, a Greek pastry with custard wrapped into dough. Volunteers were also encouraged to help make spanakopita, tiropita, karithopita, koulourakia, kourabiedes, diples, paximadia, melomakarona and brownies, both in and outside of planned baking events for Opa! Fest.

St. Nicholas puts on Opa! Fest annually as a way to celebrate Greek culture and history. This year, the event will be going on from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. June 20-21 and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 22.

Attendees may expect a wide variety of Greek meal options and drinks, folk dancing, cooking demonstrations, an iron chef contest, a live performance from Enigma Detroit, marketplace shopping, tours of the church and other cultural events.

Admission costs $3 per person or $10 per family, with children under 12 being free, or a donation of three cans of food. The canned food donations, as well as proceeds, will be going toward Gleaners Food Bank.

For more information, visit stnicholastroy.org/parish_resources/opa!_fest/index.php.



