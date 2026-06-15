Pontiac to celebrate 100-year anniversary of Pontiac brand

By: Maria Allard | Metro | Published June 15, 2026

File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

Advertisement

PONTIAC — The city of Pontiac is gearing up to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the Pontiac automobile brand June 22–27.

Hosted by Pontiac Oakland Club International and the Pontiac Transportation Museum, in partnership with the city of Pontiac, the 54th annual POCI Convention will feature a weeklong lineup of car shows, guest speakers, guided tours and events.

The centennial will offer an opportunity for visitors to experience the birthplace of the Pontiac brand. One highlight will be the Friday night Classic Car Parade through downtown Pontiac, followed by a celebration in the city center. Oakland County native and automotive television personality Cristy Lee — known for her work with HGTV, Discovery and MotorTrend — will serve as the parade’s grand marshal.

Confirmed featured vehicles during the celebration will include the two original Monkeemobiles from the 1960s TV show “The Monkees,” Jim Rockford’s 1978 Firebirds from “The Rockford Files,” Vin Diesel’s roofless 1967 GTO “Flame Car” from “xXx,” Lee Majors’ mid-engined 1977 GMC Sierra Jump Truck from “The Fall Guy,” and a newly restored, Dale Earnhardt-driven 1981 Pontiac Grand Prix NASCAR featuring its period-correct Wrangler livery.

For more information, go to pontiactransportationmuseum.org.