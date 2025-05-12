Police Week ceremony honors fallen officers

The Warren Police Honor Guard raised the flags and gave a 21-gun salute at a May 7 event for Police Week at the Warren Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 124.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: Nick Powers | Warren Weekly | Published May 12, 2025

Chaplin Jay Jackson gave the invocation at a May 7 event for Police Week at the Warren Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 124. Photo by Liz Carnegie

WARREN — Speakers honored the commitments and sacrifices of law enforcement officers, in particular officer Edward Rea and Sgt. Christopher Wouters, at the Warren Fraternal Order of Police Lodge on May 7, in commemoration of Police Week.

“This is a time to voice our appreciation for those who protect us,” Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins said. “On this particular day, we also honor those in the law enforcement profession who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Warren Mayor Lori Stone spoke to the city’s commitment to law enforcement and honoring those who have died or been injured in the line of duty.

“I know behind every badge is an individual: a parent, a child, a sibling, a friend willing to risk everything so others may live in peace,” she said.

Warren City Council Secretary Mindy Moore echoed those sentiments.

“Each year, Police Week is a solemn opportunity to express our deepest gratitude to the officers who protect our community with courage, integrity and unwavering commitment,” she said. “These individuals run toward danger when others run away, bearing the heavy weight of keeping us safe.”

Rea was killed in the line of duty May 3, 1969, at 27 years old. He was involved in a crash when pursuing a vehicle, according to retired officer Scott Taylor.

“The patrol car he was riding in was broadsided at the intersection of Van Dyke (Avenue) and Kennedy (Circle),” Taylor said. “He later succumbed to his injuries.”

Rea had been with the department for a year and was the department’s first officer to die in the line of duty. His badge, #122, was retired May 18, 1985.

Wouters was killed Oct. 11, 2000, at 42 years old. Taylor said that Wouters was going to interrogate a suspect that had arrived at the Warren jail after an arrest for narcotics delivery. During the booking process, the suspect pulled a gun. An “intense struggle” ensued between the suspect and the officers present.

“In the end, both the suspect and Chris were shot, sustaining severe injuries,” Taylor said. “Both were rushed to a local hospital immediately. However, his injuries proved fatal. He was later (posthumously) promoted to sergeant.”

Wouters’ badge, #427, was retired May 18, 2007. The Warren Police Headquarters building was renamed and dedicated in his memory him on Oct. 11, 2008, according to the 2025 event’s program.

Stone commended Rea and Wouters for their service and addressed the officer’s families.

“Your loss is shared and deeply felt in our community,” she said. “We honor your loved ones not just today, but every day that our officers take an oath to serve.”

Moore said that the pair’s legacy lives on in their fellow officers.

“Their bravery, selflessness and dedication will never be forgotten,” Moore said.

Lt. Gregory Booton delivered remarks about the history of the event. Police Week started in 1962, following a proclamation from then-President John F. Kennedy Jr. that designated May 15 Peace Officers Memorial Day and the surrounding week as Police Week. Booten highlighted Wouters and Rea’s sacrifice.

“Here at the Warren Police Department, we honor the brave souls who answered a vital call to uphold our laws and serve on the front lines against crime,” Booton said.

Chaplin Jay Jackson handled the invocation and Chaplin Tracie Duncan gave the benediction at the event. A 21-gun salute was delivered by the Warren Police Department Honor Guard. Taps was performed by officer Justin Lienemann on trumpet and bagpiper Daniel Rose played “Amazing Grace.” Warren City Councilman Jonathan Lafferty sang the “National Anthem.” Capt. Matthew Dillenbeck honored retirees who had passed away in 2024.