Police seek public assistance in locating missing man

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published March 31, 2026

Scott Moody, 62, has been reported missing, according to the Southfield Police Department. Photo provided by the Southfield Police Department

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SOUTHFIELD — The Southfield Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in locating 62-year-old Scott Moody, who police said has early signs of dementia and is visually impaired.

Police said Moody is Black, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds. He was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. March 30 in Southfield wearing gray slacks, a black hoodie with an unknown white logo, white tennis shoes and a dark brown baseball cap.

Anyone with information on Moody’s whereabouts is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.



