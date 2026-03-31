Police seek public assistance in locating missing man

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published March 31, 2026

Scott Moody, 62, has been reported missing, according to the Southfield Police Department.

Scott Moody, 62, has been reported missing, according to the Southfield Police Department.

Photo provided by the Southfield Police Department

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SOUTHFIELD — The Southfield Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in locating 62-year-old Scott Moody, who police said has early signs of dementia and is visually impaired.

Police said Moody is Black, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds. He was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. March 30 in Southfield wearing gray slacks, a black hoodie with an unknown white logo, white tennis shoes and a dark brown baseball cap.

Anyone with information on Moody’s whereabouts is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.


 

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