Police seek public assistance in locating missing man

Scott Moody, 62, has been reported missing, according to the Southfield Police Department.
Photo provided by the Southfield Police Department
SOUTHFIELD — The Southfield Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in locating 62-year-old Scott Moody, who police said has early signs of dementia and is visually impaired.
Police said Moody is Black, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds. He was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. March 30 in Southfield wearing gray slacks, a black hoodie with an unknown white logo, white tennis shoes and a dark brown baseball cap.
Anyone with information on Moody’s whereabouts is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.