Police seek assistance in locating missing teen

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published April 1, 2026

Gabriel Greene, 13, was last seen leaving his residence at approximately 5 a.m. April 1. Photo provided by the Southfield Police Department

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SOUTHFIELD — The Southfield Police Department said it is seeking assistance in locating voluntarily missing teenager Gabriel Greene.

Gabriel is 13 years old. He is Black, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen leaving his residence at approximately 5 a.m. April 1. According to law enforcement, he is possibly wearing a dark-colored hoodie and carrying a blue Nike book bag.

Anyone with information regarding Gabriel’s location is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.



