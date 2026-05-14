Police respond to fatal crash on 14 Mile Road

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published May 14, 2026

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BIRMINGHAM — On May 11, a 60-year-old Beverly Hills man was struck by a vehicle on 14 Mile Road near Bates Street in the city of Birmingham.

The Birmingham Police Department responded to the crash at approximately 8:20 a.m. A Beverly Hills man had been walking southbound in the roadway in an area without marked crosswalks while an 86-year-old Beverly Hills woman was driving a Ford Ranger, traveling northbound on Bates Street. The woman struck the man with her vehicle while attempting to turn left onto westbound 14 Mile Road.

“The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased,” Operations Capt. Ryan Kearney said in an emailed statement.

As a member of the South Oakland County Crash Investigation Team, the Birmingham Police Department requested that SOCCIT investigators assist with the crash investigation.

“The Birmingham Police Department extends its sincere condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” Kearney said in an emailed statement.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact investigators at (248) 530-1877.

“This incident serves as an important reminder for everyone to exercise extreme caution while traveling throughout the community — whether driving, bicycling, walking, or running. Remaining attentive and aware of your surroundings helps prevent tragedies and keeps our roads safer for all,” Kearney said in an emailed statement.



