Police report that antisemitic pamphlets were found on front lawns

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published May 18, 2026 | Updated May 18, 2026 1:11pm

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BERKLEY/HUNTINGTON WOODS — Antisemitic pamphlets were found to have been distributed from Coolidge Highway to Woodward Avenue, between 11 Mile and 12 Mile roads, overnight May 15-16, according to the Berkley Department of Public Safety.

According to a Department of Public Safety social media post, approximately 100 antisemitic pamphlets were found on front lawns on Henley Avenue, Oxford Road, Cass Boulevard and Wiltshire Road.

The department stated it would be increasing patrols in this area and is asking anyone with home security footage from the night during this time period to submit it through a link provided on the department’s Facebook page, found at facebook.com/BerkleyDPS.

If anyone sees anything suspicious, they are asked to contact the department at (248) 658-3380 or by email at db@berkleymi.gov.

The Huntington Woods Department of Public Safety announced that the pamphlets were distributed in its city overnight May 17-18 and that there will be an increase in random patrols throughout the city and at Burton Elementary School. The department stated that Oak Park and Royal Oak were hit as well.

Anyone with footage or relevant information is asked to contact the department at (248) 541-1180. The collected information will be shared with the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office and the FBI for further investigation.





