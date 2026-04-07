Police make arrest in hit-and-run incident near Berkley High School

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published April 7, 2026

LEFT: Berkley public safety officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run on March 25 in which two vehicles were damaged in a parking area near Berkley High School. RIGHT: A witness was able to capture a photo of the suspect’s Ford Excursion as it was leaving the scene after the hit-and-run. Photos provided by the Berkley Public Safety Department

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BERKLEY — A 41-year-old Redford man was arrested for a hit-and-run after he allegedly damaged two vehicles during the morning of March 25 near Coolidge Highway and Catalpa Drive.

According to the Berkley Public Safety Department, officers were called at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, to an alley near Coolidge Highway and Catalpa Drive for the reported hit-and-run.

Witnesses told police that a 2003 black Ford Excursion pulled out of a parking spot quickly and hit a 2013 white Toyota Sienna. The Excursion hit the Sienna so hard that it hit another vehicle, a 2018 silver GMC Terrain.

Kiquan Sullivan was arrested for allegedly hitting the two vehicles and leaving the scene.

“The second car wasn’t as bad. He hit the first car, which pushed into the second car, but the first car was pretty much totaled, disabling damage taking a large portion of the front quarter panel out,” Berkley Public Safety Department Detective Lt. Andrew Hadfield said.

After collecting evidence and witness statements from individuals in the area, Hadfield said, police were able to track down Sullivan and make an arrest an hour later.

“We were able to identify the vehicle and where they lived, and found them sitting outside the residence in the car still,” he said. “We weren’t sure the circumstances of why he had damaged the property, other than further statements that it was just an accident and he had left. So at that point, (we) just worked on getting him back to the station and then his release, but a lot of community members were concerned. It was right by the high school and (the public) wasn’t sure what was going on.”

Sullivan was charged with hit-and-run, driving while license suspended, and having no insurance — three misdemeanors. He was given a $5,000, 10% bond and his next hearing in the 44th District Court was scheduled for 9:01 a.m. Thursday, April 16.

His attorney, Alessandra Gill, could not be reached for comment.