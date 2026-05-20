Lathrup Village celebrates Good Neighbor Day America

Logos Church Pastor Scottie L. Jones, left, and his wife Charlotte, standing next to him, help Lathrup Village residents pick out items offered free to the community on May 16. Logos Church and the Lathrup Village Downtown Development Authority co-sponsored a community event at Lathrup Village City Hall as part of the nationwide Good Neighbor Day America.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: McKenna Golat | Woodward Talk | Published May 20, 2026

People look through Amazon boxes filled with surplus goods available at no cost to anyone attending the event. Photo by Liz Carnegie

LATHRUP VILLAGE — Organized by Life of God Outreach Sons Ministry, or Logos Church, in partnership with the Lathrup Village Downtown Development Authority, residents of Lathrup Village came together May 16 for a day of community giving.

Good Neighbor Day America was a nationwide initiative to bring people together to support their communities as a way to honor the 250th anniversary of the United States. The event in Lathrup Village took place at Lathrup Village City Hall on Southfield Road and featured resources, a community cleanup, food and children’s activities.

Charlotte Jones, Logos Church assistant pastor, said the event was a way to break down barriers and have people come together.

“We want to love on people and let them know that there are people out here who care,” she said. “With all the negativity in the world, we need these moments of positivity.”

All of the items given away at the event were donated from Logos Church.

Scottie Jones, Logos Church senior pastor, said the church aims to be a visible pillar in the Lathrup Village community and will look out for those in need.

Logos Church is coming up on 10 years of operation. It is located at 18411 W. 12 Mile Road in Lathrup Village.

The community cleanup was a little restricted due to rainfall on May 16, but participating residents were able to clean along the roadway starting from Lathrup Village City Hall up to the area of 11 Mile Road and Goldengate Drive, according to Tom Kennedy, Lathrup Village Downtown Development Authority project coordinator.

Kennedy said the Downtown Development Authority was happy to support Logos Church in organizing the event.

“What they are doing today improves the business corridor, so we wanted to join them and make sure this was the best it could be,” he said.

Lauren Beras was one of the volunteers at the event. She said she volunteers for many events in Lathrup Village because she loves her community.

“This is a special, national event to get people together in community, and that’s what Lathrup Village is all about,” Beras said.