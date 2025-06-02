Police investigate shooting involving 9-year-old boy

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published June 2, 2025

File photo

TROY — The Troy Police Department is investigating a May 30 shooting that left a 9-year-old boy with serious injuries. A report from the department described the shooting as accidental.

According to the release, officers responded to a request for an ambulance to transport an injured child around 4:12 p.m. When first responders arrived at the home on Crooks Road, they found a boy bleeding from his head.

The boy was transported to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. He is currently in critical condition, according to police.

The child’s mother was reportedly at the home when the shooting happened. A firearm was recovered from the home following the incident and investigators are working to determine how the child gained access to the weapon and the exact circumstances that led to the incident.

The release states that the investigation is active, though the department stated it will provide updates when more information is available.

