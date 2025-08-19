Police investigate auto theft situation

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published August 19, 2025

TROY — The Troy Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit has made two arrests in connection with an ongoing auto theft investigation. The arrests were made with the help of the Macomb County Auto Theft Unit.

At about 3 p.m. Aug. 5, investigators followed three suspects to a car dealership around Maple and Crooks roads. They arrested Jayvon Anthony Williams and Lemuel Neely without incident for their alleged involvement in the theft.

A third suspect was able to flee the scene in a stolen vehicle. In the process, two police vehicles were damaged, but no officers were injured during the incident.

The third suspect drove north on Interstate 75 before crashing near Coolidge Highway. After the crash, the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby area.

Troy Police officers and other responding agencies quickly established a perimeter and launched a search for the suspect. According to a press release from the Troy Police Department, “The investigation remains active as detectives continue their search for the third suspect.”

Following their arrest, Neely and Williams were arraigned Aug. 8 at 52-4 District Court, charged with unlawful driving away of auto. Neely was issued a $25,000 bond while Williams was issued a $100,000 bond.

Williams’ attorney, Verkeydia Samariah Hall, was asked for comment but did not respond by press time. Neely did not have an attorney on record at press time.

In addition to officers from Troy, the Special Investigations Unit features officers from partner agencies including the Auburn Hills Police, Birmingham Police, Bloomfield Township Police and Royal Oak Police.

“Working collaboratively, these investigators focus on criminal activity that impacts the broader region,” read a statement by Troy Police.

The investigation into the auto theft and subsequent events remains ongoing.

The Troy Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect to come forward. Tips can be submitted by calling (248) 524-0777 or by emailing troypdcrimealert@troymi.gov.