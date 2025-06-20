Police, firefighters recognized at appreciation breakfast

St. Clair Shores Police Chief Jason Allen shakes the hand of police officer Mark Stevelinck during the appreciation breakfast on June 11. He received an award for his life-saving efforts.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published June 20, 2025

St. Clair Shores Fire Chief James Piper presented awards to members of the Fire Department. Photo by Liz Carnegie

ST. CLAIR SHORES — On June 11, St. Clair Shores city officials, Optimist Club of St. Clair Shores members, family members and friends came together to celebrate the heroic efforts of the firefighters and police officers who work in the city.

Members of the St. Clair Shores Police Department and the St. Clair Shores Fire Department were given awards for their life-saving efforts during the previous year. The Optimist Club of St. Clair Shores hosted the event at the Assumption Cultural Center on Marter Road.

St. Clair Shores Police Chief Jason Allen and Deputy Police Chief Matt McAllister presented the awards for the Police Department while St. Clair Shores Fire Chief James Piper presented the awards for the Fire Department. According to an email sent by Allen, Deputy Chief Paul Plaza recently retired.

From the Police Department, officers Philip Ayan, Matthew Kerrigan and Mark Stevelinck were given the life-saving award and officers Brandon Cawley, James Paselk and Christopher Provost received the unit citation.

The Firefighter of the Year is Lt. Thomas Bench. Firefighters Brian Posluszny, Cosette Wojciechowski and Chad Hyvonen received letters of commendation. Firefighters Kieth Benando, Scott Campbell, Dan Hoard, Chad Hyvonen, Jeffery Knudsen, Aaron Piper, Brian Posluszny, Eric Retzbach and Cosette Wojciechowski received the unit citation. Firefighters Maclean Alexander, Andrew Beauregard, Adam Bolan, Jacob Busacca, Matthew Chambers, Ian Griffin, Jason Jenuwine, Jamie Maier, Nicholas McCormick, Martin Miljan, Aaron Piper, Anthony Porta, Eric Retzbach, Geoffrey Schmueser, Brian Sears, Dan Sebastian, Adam Walleman and Josiah Wood received the life-saving award.

The awards were given for efforts in saving lives during suicide attempts, sinking vehicles and more.

Debbie DePape, the Optimist Club of St. Clair Shores president, said the event has been running for 12 years. Inspired by other municipalities and her own son’s service, the Optimists originally hosted a breakfast for the Police Department the first year. They added the Fire Department in a separate breakfast the second year.

DePape said around five years ago, the chiefs of both departments suggested a joint breakfast.

“Which works out great,” DePape said. “Works out great for our guests that attend and for the departments.”

DePape said she thinks the breakfast went well that day and she was happy to see the number of firefighters recognized.

“Usually we have quite a few (from) the Police Department, but it was nice seeing all the firefighters being recognized,” DePape said. “Even those that couldn’t be there.”

DePape said firefighters and officers sometimes get called out to serve the community during the breakfast.

She hopes the breakfast continues for years to come.

Piper said he thinks the breakfast was fantastic.

“The Optimists (club) does a great job and the partners that they get pull in together and it’s always a great event,” Piper said.

Allen said he agreed.

“There are a lot of community members that showed up, and elected officials and educators and business operators and the support is always amazing,” Allen said.

Piper said seeing the support from the community is humbling and exciting.

“We feel it every day but it’s interesting to take that time out to actually bring it together and see, so it’s great,” Piper said.

Piper thanked the Optimists, the firefighters and the police officers who work hard every day.

In 2026, the St. Clair Shores Police Department will celebrate its 100th anniversary. The Fire Department will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2027. Both Allen and Piper said there are plans in the works to celebrate the milestones.

Allen said there will be some activities at the grand opening of the new Police Department next year and Piper said they are still working out some plans.