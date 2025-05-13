Police: Detroit man steals dog, attempts to sell back to original owner

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published May 13, 2025

TROY — A Detroit man has been charged for his role in the alleged theft and attempted resale of a Troy resident’s lost French bulldog.

On April 22, Troy police officers received a report of a stolen dog. Police met with the dog’s owner and the Troy woman who initially found the dog. The brindle-colored French bulldog was first found in the resident’s backyard earlier that day, according to a press release from the Troy Police Department. In an attempt to locate the owner, she posted a photo of the dog to Facebook.

The release states that Malik Deshawn Motley, 24, allegedly contacted her claiming to be the dog’s owner, providing what appeared to be convincing photos and information. The woman released the dog to Motley.

The bulldog’s true owners, who live nearby, contacted the resident later that day after seeing the Facebook post, according to the release. They attempted to reach the man who took the dog, but were unsuccessful. They then discovered that the dog had been listed for sale online.

The release states that the dog’s owners arranged a meeting with the suspect the following day, posing as an interested buyer. Troy police officers were dispatched to Children’s Hospital of Michigan Troy, where the meeting was to take place. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect’s vehicle, the dog’s owner and the French bulldog.

The French bulldog has been safely reunited with its rightful owner, according to the release.

Motley was arrested at the scene and transported to the Troy Police Lock-Up Facility. He’s charged with one count of larceny $1,000-$20,000, a felony offense. This charge carries a sentence of not more than five years or a fine of not more than $10,000 or three times the value of the stolen property, whichever is greater, or both imprisonment and a fine.

Motley was arraigned by Magistrate Elizabeth Chiappelli in 52-4 District Court on April 23. Bond was set at $15,000 Cash/Surety with no 10%. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Maureen McGinnis for an examination on May 15 in district court.

Motley’s attorney, Gil Whitney Mcripley, declined to comment on the case at this time.