Police crack down on distracted driving

By: Mary Beth Almond | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published April 22, 2025

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Many people nowadays feel the need to be constantly plugged in, but police say the consequences of doing so behind the wheel can be deadly.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, approximately nine people are killed, and more than 1,000 are injured, each day in crashes that reportedly involve a distracted driver in the United States.

“We ask everyone to do their part to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their fellow Americans when driving, and that includes avoiding distractions behind the wheel,” NHTSA Chief Counsel Peter Simshauser said in a statement. “Taking your eyes and mind off the road for even a second could have devastating consequences.”

Anytime you shift your attention from driving, you’re distracted — whether you’re using a cellphone, eating, drinking, or using in-car information or entertainment systems.

In Michigan, there are an alarming number of crashes and fatalities related to distracted driving, police say, making it one of the fastest-growing safety issues on the roads today.

In 2023, Michigan had 15,136 motor vehicle crashes involving a distracted driver, which resulted in 5,889 injuries and 59 fatalities.

In support of April as National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, police agencies throughout the state are teaming up with the Office of Highway Safety Planning for added enforcement.

To help keep everyone safe, officers are reminding drivers about the dangers of distracted driving, while enforcing Michigan’s Hands-Free Law. In 2023, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the bill into law, making it illegal to manually use a cellphone or other mobile electronic device while operating a vehicle on Michigan roads. Under the law, a driver can’t hold or support a phone or other device with any part of their hands, arms, or shoulders. Even if a cellphone or other device is mounted on your dashboard or connected to your vehicle’s built-in system, the law says you cannot use your hands to operate it, beyond a single touch.

Drivers who are pulled over for distracted driving face a civil infraction, which includes a fine, usually starting at $100. That price goes up for repeat offenders.

Locally, the Bloomfield Township Police Department is stepping up its distracted driving enforcement efforts for the month of April.

“Our officers are out there enforcing the law,” said Heather Glowacz, a community relations officer with the Bloomfield Township Police Department. “It doesn’t always mean someone’s getting a ticket. It can be an educational piece, just to let people know (that) if you’re at a light looking at your phone, it’s still against the law.”

The goal of the initiative is to reduce traffic crashes caused by distracted drivers, ultimately preventing injuries and deaths.

“Many people think that if they are just talking on the phone, holding it, it’s OK because you are not technically looking at it, but that’s still against the law. You can’t have your handheld device in your hand at all — even for GPS or anything like that. It must be affixed to your car,” Glowacz explained.

Sending or reading a text message takes your eyes off the road for about five seconds, she said, long enough to cover a football field while driving 55 mph.

“There’s definitely been times where people crash their car because of it,” she added.

For more information about Michigan’s Hands-Free Law, visit www.michigan.gov/DistractedDriving.