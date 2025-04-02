Police asking for help to find a missing teenager

By: Nick Powers | Warren Weekly | Published April 2, 2025

The Warren Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating Ajanae Woodard. The 15-year-old has been missing since late February. Photo provided by the Warren Police Department

WARREN — The Warren Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Ajanae Woodard, 15, is believed to be in the metro Detroit area.

Woodard walked out of her home on Toepfer Street without her cellphone in late February, according to the release. Since she left, she’s had “intermittent contact” with family members, but her exact location has not been known.

“Woodard suffers from schizophrenia and has other mental health concerns which may be a factor,” the release states. “In speaking with Woodard’s family, investigators learned that Woodard no longer has her necessary medications.”

The department is investigating Woodard’s whereabouts.

“Investigators are confident that Woodard was last active on social media within the past week, which provides a potential avenue for further information and leads,” the release states. “Investigators are working with Woodard’s family and collaborating with our law enforcement partners to coordinate efforts and share any pertinent information.”

If you have any information, reach out to the Warren Police Department at (586) 574-4810 or email jtalos@warrenpd.org.

Call Staff Writer Nick Powers at (586) 498-1059.