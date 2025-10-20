Police arrest man for allegedly stealing iPad during Facebook Marketplace exchange

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published October 20, 2025

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A man was charged for allegedly stealing an iPad during a Facebook Marketplace exchange in Shelby Township earlier this month.

Jared Tyhir Barber, 21, of Shelby Township, was arraigned Oct. 10 in 41A District Court and charged with larceny, along with assaulting, resisting and obstructing a police officer. He was given a $50,000 cash or surety bond.

The seller had listed an iPad 16 for sale on Facebook Marketplace and arranged to meet Barber, the potential buyer, in the area of the Pebble Creek Apartments near Utica and Ryan roads Oct. 9, according to police.

When the seller handed Barber the iPad to inspect it before completing the sale, Barber allegedly took off running.

Police soon located Barber, who reportedly continued to flee on foot when ordered to stop. The officer then deployed her Taser, bringing Barber to the ground, and he was taken into custody, according to the police report.

Detectives later executed a search warrant at Barber’s residence, where they recovered the stolen iPad, according to the report.

Shelby Township Chief of Police Robert J. Shelide said he’s proud of his officers for their quick response and determination in stopping a suspect who tried to steal from another person.

“When the suspect chose to run, our officers did not hesitate; they pursued him and safely took him into custody. Their actions demonstrate the dedication and commitment our officers show in protecting our community every single day,” Shelide said in a prepared statement.

Barber’s attorney Kenneth D. Vernier, could not be reached immediately for comment at press time. Barber was scheduled for a probable cause conference on Oct. 20, after press time, and a preliminary examination on Oct. 27.