Pleasant Ridge to add 2 EV charging stations

The parking lot at Wellesley Drive and Woodward Avenue in Pleasant Ridge will be the site of two level 2 electric vehicle chargers following a vote of the City Commission Feb. 10.

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published February 12, 2026

Advertisement

PLEASANT RIDGE — Pleasant Ridge soon will be adding new charging stations for electric vehicles.

At its Feb. 10 meeting, the City Commission gave approval to add two EV charging stations that will be located in the parking lot at Wellesley Drive and Woodward Avenue.

According to Pleasant Ridge officials, the company that will own and operate the stations, Voltpost, was awarded a grant from the Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification, Michigan Central, and DTE to install stations in public locations across the state.

Voltpost will install at no cost a dual-port level 2 electric vehicle charging station in the parking lot.

“The installation retrofits the lampposts with the utility poles and charging stations. It’s kind of a neat way of handling this kind of infrastructure,” City Manager James Breuckman said.

“There's a light post that exists along the Woodward sidewalk. So, that would be adding that to that light post and then those two state parking spaces will be designated for EV charging.” he said.

The company will own the charging equipment and will be responsible for the installation and maintenance, while Pleasant Ridge will provide site access and public use during normal operating hours. Voltpost also will reimburse the city for the cost of electricity.

“From our perspective, it adds some EV charging infrastructure at no cost or responsibility for us other than hosting and allowing them to be here,” Breuckman said. “If there’s issues with the charger, if it needs to be fixed, they handle that.”

Mayor Bret Scott stated that Pleasant Ridge has one of the highest populations per registered vehicle of electric vehicles, where it has 5-6% of total cars registered in the city.

He added that it hasn’t been decided how much users will be charged per kilowatt. At a Henry Ford Museum location, users are charged 25 cents per kilowatt with a 49-cent connection fee.

“(About) a third of electric vehicles are located within, like, 5 miles of (Oakland County). So, it just kind of makes sense,” Scott said. “There's about 100,000 in the state, and about 30,000 of them were right here around us.”

“It’s an alternative if you don’t have level 2 charging at home, and for any of the people that have offices along the Woodward corridor, they could park there during the day, charge up,” he added.



