Plans revised for Village of Hastings project

Plans for the Village of Hastings development project, which could go into an area of land along the east side of Livernois Road and the north side of Square Lake Road, are further being considered by Troy city officials.

Photo by Patricia O’Benes

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published March 18, 2025

TROY — Although members of the Troy Planning Commission unanimously agreed to table an agenda item related to the latest version of the Village of Hastings residential project, some community members appeared to be more receptive to the revamped plans at a meeting Feb. 25.

Previously, plans for the Village of Hastings project from GFA Development, Inc. included 33 residential units, consisting of multifamily homes, single-family homes, including duplex homes, and attached and detached ranches, along the east side of Livernois Road and the north side of Square Lake Road.

The latest version of the project also included the potential for sidewalk access, sports courts, putting greens, common areas, and 1.3 acres of open space.

This version of the project was unanimously denied by the Troy City Council during a meeting last August.

During the Planning Commission’s Feb. 25 meeting, the applicant was seeking a conditional rezoning of the subject parcel from “Neighborhood Node” NN and R-1B to RT.

“The applicant proposes to maintain the present R-1B zoning of three (3) existing single family homes on Livernois and preserve the homes,” a form from the Feb. 25 meeting agenda stated. “The remainder of the site is proposed to be rezoned to RT to accommodate twenty-two (22) new units. The subject site to be rezoned is 5.15 net acres in area.”

Brent Savidant, who is the community development director for the city of Troy, shared an explanation of the zoning specifics.

“R-1B One-Family Residential permits single family detached homes by right on lots that have a minimum lot area of 15,000 square feet,” Savidant stated via an email. “RT One-Family Attached Residential is a more intense zoning district, since it permits attached dwelling units on lots that can be as small as 5,000 square feet. In the Village of Hastings application, the applicant has voluntarily restricted the number of units so that the density is significantly less than what is permitted by right.”

For this most recent rezoning request, the Village of Hastings project would include 25 units, consisting of four ranch-style detached single-family homes, two duplex ranches, seven two-story attached condominiums, consisting of 14 units, and three existing homes to be preserved. There would be access to the complex off Livernois, a detention basin in the southeastern portion of the site, and a centralized outdoor recreation area.

A representative from a planning firm spoke at the meeting.

“I do want to note that for the most part the layout is very consistent with what you have previously seen,” Benjamin R. Carlisle, the president of Carlisle/Wortman Associates, said during the Feb. 25 meeting. “The most significant change are those in the red are now duplexes. Before they were four and five-unit housing products. So, by removing those numbers from those red areas, they’ve reduced again the total number of units by eight from what you have previously seen.”

Gary Abitheira, a representative from GFA Development, spoke at the meeting.

“I have the density that matches single-family homes and the . . . neighborhood node,” Abitheira said. “So I’m back here with no more density, which means no more traffic. So I think I took care of any issues that we’ve had with those problems of density and traffic. . . . I do what I always do, I listen to what everybody wants and I’m doing it.”

Areas of concerns noted during the presentation included the size of some yards needing to be reevaluated to fit better with the guidelines, as well as considering having a bypass lane along the west side of Livernois in order to create a left-turn lane into the development area. However, the city could remove that road change if Oakland County doesn’t require it, as Livernois is an Oakland County road.

In regard to the decision to postpone a decision on the matter, Planning Commission members expressed concerns about the initial designs of the units, updating the application to better reflect changes to the plan that weren’t included at the time of the presentation, and clarifying the meaning of preserving the homes that already exist.

“I just wanted to thank Mr. Abitheira for coming back with a plan that I think meets the needs of the neighbors much better than the previous plan, and I’m sure based upon some of the comments from the commission and from the neighbors, that he may consider additional voluntary offerings, either to us, or when it comes to City Council,” Planning Commission member Dave Lambert said.

Planning Commission member Toby Buechner said that it is a “vastly improved design.”

“I like everything about this whole plan,” Buechner said. “The only thing that really disturbs me is the look of the buildings.”

The project may be considered for approval again at a future Planning Commission meeting. However, at press time, no revised plans have been submitted.

Although community members that live in the area have previously expressed concerns about the number of homes that were being proposed for development and the potential for stormwater and traffic issues, the most recent updates for the project have resulted in more positive feedback.

Jeff Williams, a resident from the area and a representative of the “Save Troy Corners” Facebook group, said that he feels that they are finally reaching a point where they are very close to being able to support the new proposal. Although from his perspective it still isn’t perfect, the developer has tried to accommodate the concerns of the community.

“It was greatly appreciated that the developer acknowledged that he will not be purchasing additional properties to the east of the proposed development,” Williams said in an email. “That means our Telford Ridge subdivision neighbors will not have to worry any longer about additional developments to the immediate south of us. It also means that the threat of attaching our 36+ year old sub with (2) cul-de-sacs to a new development is no longer a major issue. The developer was asked if he could go back to the drawing board and improve on the quality of the materials and design of the proposed units. We are looking forward to seeing what Gary will come back with. We would love to see some exciting designs that we know he is capable of providing.”

Another local resident, Leasa Williams, also shared some thoughts about the Feb. 25 meeting.

“I feel like there was a lot of progress made at the conditional rezoning meeting for the Village of Hastings,” Williams said in an email. “It is a development that you can now wrap your head around as possibly being an asset to the Troy Corners area. The Planning Commissioners really honed in on the importance of design standards, traffic safety and the historical relevance to the existing homes within the development. The developer seemed open to comments from residents too. Looking forward to seeing how the plans will be tweaked to reflect the suggestions.”

Abitheira will provide further comment when the Planning Commission considers the revised plans at a later date.

For more information, visit the Save Troy Corners !!! Facebook page or troymi.gov.