Plan outlines next five years of projects in Madison Heights

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published January 23, 2026

Following a vote to receive and file the capital improvement plan at the Madison Heights City Council meeting Jan. 12, Madison Heights Mayor Pro Tem William Mier, left, shares his thoughts on an upcoming road millage renewal that voters will decide this August. Next to him is Toya Aaron, who returned to the council last November. Screen capture from meeting broadcast

MADISON HEIGHTS — Each year, the city of Madison Heights updates a multiyear plan for capital improvement purchases and projects exceeding $5,000. This year’s plan was received and filed with a unanimous vote of the City Council at its meeting Jan. 12.

While each item will require budget approval by the council this spring, the document offers a preview of what the city would like to work on during the next half-decade.

Funding breakdown

The city is now in the 2026 fiscal year, with $15.3 million allocated. This is an increase from $14.5 million in the 2025 fiscal year. Many projects are phase funded, meaning they will be budgeted across multiple years.

The plan lists estimated funding levels for purchases and projects over the next five years: $10.8 million for FY 2027, $14.19 million for FY 2028, $11.2 million for FY 2029, $10.7 million for FY 2030, and $7.2 million for FY 2031.

The total five-year plan clocks in at $53.9 million. When including the current fiscal year, the plan allocates the biggest share of funds — 33.3% — for neighborhood road and water main projects, followed by major and local road improvements at 24%, public safety at 16.3%, collection and distribution systems at 15.1%, leisure and human services at 6.7%, and government and economic development at 4.6%.

Rising costs

According to the report, cost estimates were adjusted to account for “higher than normal” inflation rates the past two years. This includes a projected cost increase of up to 5% per year for vehicles and 3% per year for construction projects.

“This high inflation has made it harder to fund projects, as our revenues do not increase at the same rate,” said Melissa Marsh, the city manager.

Special millages for roads, solid waste and senior millages provide about 25% of the funds. Water and sewer fees provide another 25%, state shared revenues from major/local streets provide about 20%, and the city’s general fund provides about 27%.

Between this fiscal year and the next five-year period, annual expenditures for road projects and equipment not backed by a road millage range from $2.7 million to $4 million.

As for the road millages, “It is important to note that the Proposal R-3 millage is expiring this year, and we will be seeking a renewal to continue this investment,” Marsh said. “This will not be a tax increase, but a renewal of the 2 mills specifically for neighborhood roads.”

That millage proposal will be decided at the ballot box this August. If approved, it will continue to levy the current 2 mills for the next 10 years. As for which neighborhood roads will be impacted, and when, staff is currently working on a map of roads to be replaced with the millage and will host meetings this spring to educate the public.

Major roads

During FY 2027-31, Madison Heights will continue its annual joint and crack sealing program along major streets, including sectional replacements on 11 Mile Road, John R Road (from 10 Mile to 11 Mile roads) and Campbell roads (from 12 Mile to 13 Mile roads). There will also be overlays and reconstructions along Progress Drive, North Avis Drive to Dequindre Road, and Edward/Mandoline avenues.

The plan also calls for ongoing safety and accessibility enhancements such as improved signal timing and crosswalks, and ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, taking advantage of grant opportunities to fund them.

Funding for local streets will address residential pavement condition through joint sealing, pothole repairs and sectional programs on collector streets such as Couzens and Battelle avenues and Westwood Drive, averaging costs of $1.1 million each year during the plan period.

Water and walkways

Madison Heights completed its citywide sidewalk program in FY 2020, so now the city is planning to spend $30,000 a year during the plan period for general replacement.

For water main replacements, the city has been replacing 6-inch cast-iron water mains installed in the early 1940s with new 8-inch plastic pipe. About 30% of the city’s water main network is now made of plastic pipe. For the FY 2026-31 period, the city is planning 10 high-priority standalone water main replacement projects.

For local sewer improvements, the plan notes that many sewer lines in the city are more than 50 years old, and at risk of deterioration, blockages and collapses over time. In 2019, the city inspected and cleaned a portion of the sewer system, but the city estimates about 4,500 feet of pipe still needs some type of rehabilitation or repairs. The plan thus lays out about $1.25 million in continued sanitary sewer projects.

The police

The plan calls for the replacement of 15 marked police patrol vehicles with an average cost of $54,000, not counting additional items such as changeover lights, radios and computers inside, which together cost another $15,000 per vehicle.

The current contract through Axon for in-car video and body-worn cameras expires this fiscal year. Axon offers a five-year contract (nearly $732,000), included here through FY 2030.

The plan calls for body armor replacements as well, since the current vests reached the end of their warranty in FY 2025. About 45 vests are being replaced this fiscal year. About six vests a year will require replacement until FY 2031. The total cost over five years is roughly $35,000. The city qualified for an $8,100 body armor grant this fiscal year and will continue to seek grant money through the same program each year.

Fire and EMS

The city’s 911 dispatch equipment will be updated to a more modern platform that will require new hardware and software. This will cost $98,000 in FY 2027, followed by $48,000 each year for the next four years to cover subscription, maintenance and support costs.

The roof at Fire Station No. 1 is planned for replacement. The current roof dates to 2004 and had a life expectancy of 15-20 years. The roof has been leaking and damaging ceiling tiles. The replacement is budgeted over multiple years, starting this fiscal year, with the actual replacement expected in FY 2028, at an overall cost of $700,000.

A total of seven fire vehicles and pieces of equipment are scheduled for replacement from this fiscal year through FY 2031. This includes phased funding for a new pumper truck ($1.4 million), starting in FY 2028, as well as the replacement of four ambulances, and phased funding for replacing the 1997 aerial ladder truck, beginning in FY 2027.

Nearly $168,000 will be spent annually to replace 26 pieces of emergency medical equipment, part of a program that will save the city at least $78,000 over the next four years. There is also funding in place for a training mannequin for first responders ($24,000), as well as replacing fire hose ($7,000 a year), fire station bed frames and mattresses ($9,000), a large diameter hose ($45,000), and a thermal imaging camera ($28,000).

Parks and more

For equipment at the Department of Public Services, the city plans to buy a new cargo van ($65,000), a 1-ton dump truck ($80,000), a tandem dump truck ($300,000) and an equipment trailer ($25,000). There are also plans to phase fund repairs to the HVAC system at the DPS, and to replace its garage roof ($600,000).

Five vehicles used for building inspections and code enforcement will be replaced in FY 2028-29, each vehicle costing $43,000. Sections of the Civic Center parking lot in front of the police and fire departments will be replaced, with the first phase costing $100,000 (FY 2026) and the second phase costing $150,000 (FY 2027-28). Election tabulation equipment will also be replaced at a cost of $230,000 over the course of FY 2027-28.

The plan also calls for cloud storage upgrades, firewall upgrades, fiber upgrades to replace the network connecting the municipal buildings at Civic Center Plaza, protections against power surges and outages, and more.

At the library, the plan includes $5,000 this fiscal year and annually throughout to expand offerings at the Creative Tech Space — a makerspace with activities such as electronics, sewing, laser cutting, woodworking and more.

Lastly, the plan includes more than $3.6 million in park investments over the next five years, along with $300,000 in park equipment. FY 2027 will focus on major improvements at McGillivray Park, at 12 Mile Road and Stephenson Highway, including a $200,000 playscape replacement, a $150,000 “Magic Square” replacement, and $150,000 in parking lot reconstruction. The city will also invest in Rosie’s Park, with ballfield rehabilitation, parking lot improvements and new shaded gathering areas.

In his closing comments, Mayor Pro Tem William Mier said that renewing the road millage will be crucial this August.

“We’re not asking for an increase. We’re just going to renew it the way it is,” Mier said. “(Even then), we’re certainly not going to be able to cover all the roads that need to be fixed. So, we prioritize them, and we do the best we can.”