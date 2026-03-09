‘You have filled an amazing need in mental health’

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published March 9, 2026

At the Feb. 23 meeting of the Madison Heights City Council, officials were briefed on the police co-responder program by its supervisor Hillary Nusbaum, left, and Trisha Zizumbo, the chief operating officer at Oakland County Health Network. Screenshot taken from Madison Heights City Council meeting broadcast

Advertisement

MADISON HEIGHTS — The Madison Heights City Council received an update recently on the work of the co-responder program, where clinicians from Oakland County Health Network assist police with individuals experiencing mental health crises.

The clinicians help deescalate tense situations, and when possible, they divert the subject out of the legal system to avoid traumatizing them further. They also follow up with the person, connecting them with resources that can provide long-term care.

Hillary Nusbaum is the program’s supervisor, while Trisha Zizumbo is OCHN’s chief operating officer. Both were at the council meeting Feb. 23 to brief city leaders on the program.

“Our co-responder program is part of our justice team. We have a very large justice team with about 40 staff who are embedded all along our justice system,” Zizumbo said. “We have staff embedded in the Prosecutor’s Office that liaison with probate and district courts; we have staff embedded in the jail; we have staff that help with parolees and probation. Anywhere that someone in the justice system could need mental health or substance use assistance, we have staff there. We’re very proud of this program.”

She explained that OCHN oversees public funds, including Medicaid funds, which provide services and support through a network of nearly 200 providers. The co-responder program is one of those services, with 10 clinicians who are master’s degree-level social workers, embedded in 20 communities with 20 police departments across the county.

The program started in 2021 but came to Madison Heights, Hazel Park, Royal Oak and Ferndale in the summer of 2024 when the four cities collaborated to fund it. The initial cost was $245,000, split by the four cities, with an annual recurring cost of about $240,000 that includes the salaries and wages for clinicians, vehicle reimbursements, and equipment including radios, computers and cellphones.

Less than two years since it started, the results have been promising. From the program’s soft launch in June 2024 through the end of 2025, the four communities saw over 1,700 referrals. Madison Heights accounted for roughly a quarter of all cases.

“Looking at the numbers, looks like we got our money’s worth since (we contribute 25% in funding) and we had 25% of cases,” said Madison Heights City Councilmember Quinn Wright.

Nusbaum explained how her team approaches their work.

“On scene, we help with de-escalation,” she said. “You know, we’re all licensed clinicians, but we really work hand in hand with our law enforcement officers, getting to know each officer and how they operate, so we know when it’s appropriate to step in or maybe not.

“We also do suicide assessments, and we consult on petitions. This is a big one since many officers don’t have the clinical language to write one when someone is going to the hospital or a crisis center,” Nusbaum said. “We try to go with them to advocate for them. That clinical language might turn a petition into a higher level of care for that individual.”

She said her caseworkers also follow up regularly, working with community resources such as homeless shelters to track the progress of individuals in need of ongoing care.

“We recently helped a gentleman who had stopped taking his medication and closed out his case — the homeless shelter didn’t know that, but we were able to get the case reopened and set him up on injections once again, so that he wouldn’t lose his spot in housing,” Nusbaum said. “It would have been very detrimental for him to be going off his medication and without housing. So, those relationships (with community resources) are key.”

She said her team is particularly proud of its work “keeping people in the community” — in other words, keeping them home, when possible. She noted that more than half of cases were diverted away from hospitals or jail, while nearly 19% were transported voluntarily by police to either an emergency room or crisis center.

“That’s the point of diversion — you don’t want everyone going to the hospital or getting arrested all the time and going to jail. We want to try to divert that and keep people in the community whenever possible,” Nusbaum said. “Some of that is being able to do assessments, safety planning — those types of things. The idea is that if we can keep them home, let’s do that, but let’s make a good plan so they can remain in the community.

Wright asked if they saw the demand for services growing. Zizumbo said she does.

“I have quite a few police departments that would like to have co-responders, and we’re trying to figure out funding and sustainability for them,” Zizumbo said.

The councilman was pleased.

“I 100% think this is a fantastic idea for our community,” Wright said. “The idea that I like most is how many folks, within the realm of working with law enforcement, get to go home and be diverted from a system that might not have been in the best interest of anyone.

“I just want to thank you guys, too, along with our law enforcement, for the work you do,” he added. “It’s very hard and challenging work, but it helps our residents. I hope we continue to do all we can to support this program from a budgetary perspective.”

Mayor Corey Haines was once the police chief of Madison Heights and shared his thoughts from the perspective of a former first responder.

“I remember attending some meetings at OCHN back in 2021 when this was all getting kicked off. It’s been long overdue and much needed,” Haines said. “Police officers, fire, EMS — they’re all expected to be counselors, and a lot of calls expect them to have all this training. So, you have filled an amazing need in mental health. I give all the respect to everyone who does it… Just a fantastic job, and something that has been needed for a long time.”