Pickleball courts installed at Rosie’s Park

The finishing touches are being put on the new pickleball courts at Rosie’s Park. They will be fully open to the public later this month.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published May 12, 2025

MADISON HEIGHTS — One of the fastest growing sports in the United States now has some prime real estate in Madison Heights.

Eight pickleball courts have been added to the city’s recreational repertoire, installed at Rosie’s Park, located at 1111 E. Farnum Ave., between 11 Mile and 12 Mile roads on the east side of John R Road.

Pickleball is a paddle sport that blends elements of tennis, badminton and pingpong. The courts have nets but are smaller than tennis courts. Players use solid paddles instead of rackets with strings.

Officials say the sport has grown in popularity thanks to how approachable it is for people of all ages and skill levels. It’s a multigenerational activity that moves at a steady pace — equally suitable for teens rallying with friends and grandparents playing with grandchildren.

This latest addition to the parks system in Madison Heights came at a cost of $351,000 that was partly covered by outside funding, such as a $75,000 grant from Oakland County Parks and Recreation.

There was also a $16,200 grant from the Southeast Michigan Pickleball Association that paid for construction and fencing around the courts. In addition, the SMPA has committed to providing wind screens, if needed, covering an additional cost up to $3,800.

Mark Bliss, the mayor pro tem, praised how the project was funded.

“I’m really proud that through wise financial management and partnerships and grant opportunities — as well as the $50,000-a-year park innovation fund that I created in the budget — we’ve been able to bring what is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. to Madison Heights,” Bliss said. “There are nearly 70,000 pickleball courts in the U.S., and I’m excited that our courts are now in those numbers.”

The city of Madison Heights also plans to partner with the SMPA on pickleball programming each season beginning in June, including leagues, tournaments and beginner lessons. Revenues from the programs will be shared, with 70% going to the SMPA and 30% returning to the city, where it will be reinvested in park improvements. Stay tuned to madison-heights.org for programming updates.

“Our courts will be self-sustaining because through the partnership, as leagues are created and used, the revenues will go toward maintaining and upgrading those courts,” Bliss said. “So, it’s a win-win for the residents if they’ve ever wanted courts they can go to locally, and even for residents who never wanted to play the sport, they now have a new amenity in the parks that will hopefully raise their taxable value, all while being completely maintained by external sources going forward, and not by their tax dollars.”

Mayor Roslyn Grafstein said residents have been asking for pickleball courts for years.

“We are delivering on that request,” Grafstein said in an email. “Pickleball has quickly become a favorite activity for people of all ages, creating new ways to stay active and social. Parks like Rosie’s are more than just green space — they are places where children play, families gather, and people of all ages come together. After years of discussion, it’s great seeing our long-term planning come to life.”

The mayor noted that pickleball is easy to learn and suitable for everyone.

“Just like the Fitness Court at Huffman Park and the bandshell at Civic Center Park, the new pickleball courts at Rosie’s Park are a fantastic addition to our city’s parks,” she said.

At press time, the grand opening was planned at the courts from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 30.

Rosie’s Park is also home to an eye-catching mural by local artist Jennifer Ramirez. Commissioned by the Madison Heights Arts Board and titled “Nature’s Repose,” the mural was painted in 2020 and spans the concession stand at the park. Both the mural and pickleball courts are examples of how the city is breathing new life into its green spaces.

“My vision for our parks is to keep building on partnerships like this one,” Grafstein said of the courts. “We’re expanding connectivity, improving accessibility, and offering more opportunities for residents to enjoy the outdoors, stay healthy and build community.”