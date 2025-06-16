Photo day at Jimmy John’s Field provides opportunities for shelter dogs

By: Scott Bentley | Shelby-Utica News | Published June 16, 2025

Cleopatra roots on the Utica Unicorns while wearing her jersey. Photo by Erin Sanchez

Event staff and volunteers pose with dogs up for adoption during a photo session at Jimmy John’s Field in Utica on June 14. From left, Steve Wallace is fostering Sticks, a 9-year-old Lab mix; Anna Young, of Macomb County Animal Control, stands with Darla, a 2-year-old Lab mix; volunteer Alexa Hamlin stands with Buddy, a 5-year-old, Lab mix; volunteer Mariam Donovan poses with Cleopatra, a 3-year-old terrier mix; and Donna Paradis stands with Joshua, a 3-year-old Lab mix. Photo by Erin Sanchez

UTICA — Jimmy John’s Field hosted Adoptable Dog Photo Day on Saturday, June 15, to help boost adoptions for shelter dogs who might have difficulty getting adopted.

The event was run by Ruff Life Photography with the help of ProDOGtions, and it has proven to be helpful in getting dogs adopted who might not have gotten a look from families otherwise.

Last weekend, dogs went to Jimmy John’s Field and were put in baseball-themed settings to have their pictures taken. Most of the dogs that were getting their pictures taken are senior pets, longtime shelter residents, special-needs dogs or dogs who are suited to be the only pet in a home. Dogs that fall under one of these categories often take longer to be adopted.

“Dogs that had been sitting (in a shelter), when you tweak it to make it and gear it towards these fans … all of the sudden people are like, ‘I’ve been thinking about this and now there’s this dog with this jersey,” Ruff Life Photography’s Christine O’Brien said. “When it’s the sports team stuff, it really works.”

Most of the dogs came from Macomb County Animal Control and the Humane Society of Macomb. Once they arrived at the park, they took photos on the field in jerseys and with players.

One of the special stories from this year’s event was Utica Mayor Gus Calandrino coming to the park.

“He couldn’t come last year, but he came this year,” O’Brien said. “He’s actually going to go pick up one of the dogs. … He’s going to adopt her.”

Calandrino connected with a dog named Fuzzy at the event and had thoughts about adopting her almost right away.

“I went by myself, but when I got there, I just fell in love with this dog named Fuzzy,” Calandrino said. “She was just the sweetest thing … all over me and wouldn’t leave me alone.”

After stopping by, Calandrino immediately went home to talk to his wife about adopting Fuzzy and making an addition to their family.

“I came home and actually brought my wife back to Jimmy John’s (Field). ... We’d love to adopt her and we think it’s going to work out,” Calandrino said.

The dogs who had their photos taken and will be available for adoption also get a background story related to the theme. These pooches will be decorated baseball players.

“It’s somewhat fictional but it’s real. … When we write a story on them, it gets the shares,” O’Brien said. “There was one dog from Ford Field … I think he went from zero applications to 57.”

The event is not only a way to get dogs in need adopted, but it’s also a communal experience.

“It’s so emotional for people. It’s sports and dogs,” O’Brien said. “People want to help. They want to be a part of it.”

For more information, visit rufflifephotography.com or follow rufflifephotog on Instagram.