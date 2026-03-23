Pedestrian dies after getting hit by a vehicle

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published March 23, 2026

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STERLING HEIGHTS — A 60-year-old Warren man was killed early Monday, March 23, after he was struck by a vehicle on Van Dyke Avenue at 15 Mile Road, according to Sterling Heights police.

In a news release, police said the victim was attempting to cross southbound Van Dyke when he was struck by a maroon Dodge Ram pickup truck. First responders rendered medical assistance to the pedestrian, who was then transported to a hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary findings indicate the pedestrian did not have the right of way at the time of the incident. Alcohol is considered a possible contributing factor on the part of the pedestrian, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and fully cooperated with the investigation, and police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor with the motorist.

The incident remains under investigation.

Call Staff Writer Gary Winkelman at (586) 498-1070.