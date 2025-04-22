Parade preparations continue

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published April 22, 2025

Preparations are underway for the 2025 St. Clair Shores Memorial Day Parade. Organizers said the lineup is still coming together. The Detroit Arsenal of Democracy Museum is expected to participate again with its fleet of vintage military and first responder vehicles. Photo provided by John Lind

ST. CLAIR SHORES — Excitement is building as preparations continue for the St. Clair Shores Memorial Day Parade.

Pamela Mason, the chairperson of the SCS Memorial Day Parade Committee, said preparations are going well with a lot of applications flowing in. She said it has been a smooth process so far. She said her cochair, Kyle Nicholson, is really good at planning and preparation with a few years of experience under his belt.

Excitement is brewing in the parade committee and Mason said she’s looking forward to the parade, set to kick off at 1 p.m. May 25.

They are still working on leads for special guests, but they have chosen a grand marshal and Veteran of the Year.

“I don’t believe we can announce that yet,” Mason said. “We’re still working on a couple approvals on that.”

Those interested in being in the parade should contact the SCS Memorial Day Parade Committee at parade@scsmi.net. Mason said they will give an extension if there are late applicants for entry.

Right now, she said they have received 80-100 applications.

“This is the rush,” Mason said. “This is when we start getting flooded with applications. We expect that to go higher.”

She said they usually have 150-160 applications and that they’re on track to have that again this year. They have returning parade participants as well as new participants. Mason also said there will be new floats in the parade this year.

“It’s going to be a little new. It’s going to be a little different. More to see,” Mason said. “Just hoping for good weather.”

City Councilman Dave Rubello, the council’s liaison on the Parade Committee, said preparations have gone smoothly.

“We got a new group of people. We’re drawing off the old parades and inventing some stuff for the future parades,” Rubello said. “It’s good to have some new ideas and faces, which I’m excited about.”

He estimated preparations are about 75% done and that they are trying to wrap up planning and preparation by May 1.

“I’m out there just collecting money, trying to do stuff, trying to help fund the parade. This year’s parade as well as future parades,” Rubello said. “And (it) seems like things are going along pretty smooth.”

He suggested people viewing the parade be patient, have fun, get there early, clap for the veterans coming through and wave the American flag.

A fundraiser dinner will be held from 4-8 p.m. May 1 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Cpl. Walter F. Bruce Post 1146, located at 28404 Jefferson Avenue. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for both seniors over 50 and children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the Civic Ice Arena located at 20000 Stephens Road.

Parade T-shirts are being sold at the first farmers market on May 18 and at the first social district event on May 10, as well as along the parade route. They will be $10.

The committee is still looking for volunteers along the parade route. Those interested can call or text Maria Galla, parade volunteer coordinator, at (586) 293-0100. Mason said they’re looking for around 50-60 volunteers with a few walking along the route with their designated group.