Papa Joe’s undergoes new ownership

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published February 23, 2026

The wine section at Market Square. Photo by Mary Genson

BIRMINGHAM — The ownership of the store at 34244 Woodward Ave. changed hands from Papa Joe’s to Market Square.

The outside of the building still has the Papa Joe’s sign, but the store is currently operating as Market Square.

Danielle Karmo Mancini said a full remodel is planned, but there is not a final date of when that will begin and end. However, she said, “sooner than later is the hope.” Market Square will remain fully open throughout the remodeling.

“There is so much opportunity, and we feel really grateful to continue to grow our business,” Karmo Mancini said.

Market Square is a family-owned and operated business that has been around since 1988. This is the second Market Square in Birmingham. The first is located at 1964 Southfield Road. There is also a Market Square in West Bloomfield, at 2045 Walnut Lake Road. They are also the owners of Market Fresh in Beverly Hills, at 31201 Southfield Road.

“I think in the long run, the residents will continue to be served by a quality market and a dedicated team that you know really takes pride in their business,” Joe Bauman, president of the Birmingham Bloomfield Chamber, said.

“We are going to continue to do a lot of the things that we’re known for, but we’re also going to sort of pick up where Papa Joe’s left off and really offer a dynamic catering department,” Karmo Mancini said.

Karmo Mancini said Market Square is known for its rotisserie chicken, deli products, prepared foods and wine.

“We really know our customers and we really understand them,” Karmo Mancini said.

For more information on Market Square, visit marketsquarestores.com.