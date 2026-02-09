Ordinance compliance drowns development

By: Dean Vaglia | Macomb Chronicle | Published February 9, 2026

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — A proposed housing development along 23 Mile Road appears to be headed for denial before the township’s Board of Trustees, as developers and members of the Macomb Township Planning Commission could not resolve issues with the project.

Brought before the commission on Feb. 3, developers of the Springs at 23 Mile were unable to convince commissioners to recommend a conditional rezoning and variances for its upscale residential property project. Developer Continental Properties wished to have the site rezoned from residential R-2 (low density) to flex zoning. Continental’s plans called for a higher density than is normally permitted, with a 10.4-unit-per-acre density versus the R-2-L zoning ordinance’s nine-unit-per-acre density limit; a 28-foot maximum height for buildings instead versus the ordinance’s 25 foot height; a 650-square-foot minimum unit size versus the ordinance’s 750-square-foot minimum; and 9-foot-wide parking spaces versus the ordinance’s 10-foot-wide spaces.

Township Engineering Department staff wanted parking spaces increased to 10 feet wide as stated in the ordinance. Staff also wanted a proposed right turn only entrance/exit along 23 Mile Road removed.

“Overall … staff does not object to the use being proposed,” Macomb Township Planning Director Josh Bocks said. “There is some concern with the density. It may cause some strain on the public utilities. We would defer to the Planning Commission if the benefits that they’re offering would outweigh those concerns we may have. And lastly, staff is just not in support of the 9-foot-wide parking stalls.”

Continental Properties Development Director Stephen Dorn defended the project’s build density, saying it would have less population density than similar residential developments in the township.

“We want to highlight the difference in population density of our communities compared to that of a typical single-family or townhome community,” Dorn said. “Our average household size in our Midwest communities is typically 1.65 people per home. This is due to the fact that the majority of our homes are one-to-two bedrooms with limited three-bedroom options. Comparing that with the average Macomb Township household size at 2.87 people per home, with (that) being predominantly single-family and larger homes, we would be around 142 people less than the nine units per acre (density) if it was an entirely single-family or townhome community.”

The Feb. 3 meeting was Continental’s second time before the Planning Commission, its first being for a Dec. 16 presentation that was tabled in order for Continental to bring its project in line with the zoning ordinance. While some changes were made between the meetings and some willingness to further adjust some of the noncomplying details was made from the Continental representatives, commissioners were puzzled by Continental’s lack of adherence to the zoning ordinance.

“We’re at nine (units per acre density); you’re not that far off,” said Charles Oliver, a planning commissioner and township trustee. “I’m not an engineer and I’m not a developer, but it seems like we’re close on everything … You’ve already said that you’d be willing to go with a 10-foot-wide-parking (plan); we’re just not that far but we’re still out of our ordinance. When I see a petitioner table and they go back to the planners, usually they find out what the board didn’t like about their project and (they) converse with you and help you bring something to the board that can meet our ordinances.”

Although commissioners offered the idea of further tabling the project for revisions, a 4-1 recommendation to deny the project passed. Commissioner Dan Spatafora voted against denying the project while Commissioner Michael Tremblay and Chair Michael Hardy were absent.

“To me when I look at this … similarly to a (planned unit development), if it’s exceeding our plan, it’s going to cause issues elsewhere,” Planning Commission Vice-Chair Aaron Tuckfield said. “It could be higher sewer rates for the township residents. It could be higher infrastructure costs. There’s a number of things it could be, so if we’re exceeding what we planned, I look to see how the township as a whole may benefit while the township as a whole may not benefit. I feel like you came close enough to look to see if there was a trade-off, but I don’t see the trade-off there, if that makes sense. And I mean ‘trade-off’ in the most public policy way of we’re looking out for the health and safety of the township and we’re trying to balance those things.”

Auto shop gets the nod

Commissioners unanimously approved a special land use request for The Car Conservatory, an automotive repair shop to be located in the Regency Commerce Center along Leone Drive. The business would be a low-volume, non-retail repair shop that required the special land use due to being one of permitted special uses under the light industrial district zoning.

Representatives from The Car Conservatory proposed the business to be an automotive repair shop focusing on electronics troubleshooting and non-intensive repairs and replacements relating to oil changes, spark plugs, suspensions, brakes and the like. Services would either be performed at customers’ homes or involve moving vehicles to the shop, which would have the capacity for two cars within it. Electronic diagnostic services were highlighted in the discussion with commissioners, and company representatives had no plans of doing intensive repair work like engine or transmission replacements.

Final decisions

The Macomb Township Planning Commission is a body that makes recommendations on plans brought before it. Those recommendations, to approve or deny projects, are passed along to the Board of Trustees for final consideration.