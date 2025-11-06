Orchard Lake voters choose council members, approve proposals

Voters in Orchard Lake Village reelected Kevin Kroger and elected newcomer DuAnne Sonneville to the City Council during the election Nov. 4. A new mayor will be appointed at the Nov. 17 council meeting.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Gena Johnson | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published November 6, 2025

ORCHARD LAKE — Residents of Orchard Lake Village reelected Kevin Kroger and elected newcomer DuAnne Sonneville to the City Council in the election Nov. 4. Both candidates received three-year terms. In addition, two city street proposals were approved.

The council race

Three candidates ran for two open seats on the council.

“I’m just very grateful that (residents) feel I’m doing the job they elected me to do in the past and I will continue to do the job over the next three years,” Kroger said.

Kroger received 314 votes, which was 39.80% of the vote. Sonneville received 238 votes (30.16%) and Sean J. O’Bryan received 235 votes (29.78%).

Sonneville made the cut with just three votes more than O’Bryan.

“Thank you to all the voters who came out to make their opinion heard, regardless of who they supported. It’s important that every voice is part of the conversation,” Sonneville said. “I also want to thank all the candidates who offered to serve. I especially want to thank those who supported me.”

Both winners referred to Orchard Lake as a beautiful place to live.

“I look forward to returning to council and being a voice in keeping our city the wonderful place that we call home,” Sonneville said.

Kroger noted that a focus for the new council will be continued development of the city’s master plan, which is updated every five years.

Street proposals

The two street proposals received overwhelming support, each by more than 80%.

One proposal asked voters if the city can vacate, discontinue and/or abolish approximately 200 feet of roadway located at the end of Willow Lane, formerly known as Troy Street. The other asked if the city could then sell the vacated portions of Willow Lane to adjacent property owners.

According to Kroger, the residents that live in the affected area own property on both sides of the roadway, and it will allow them to expand their property.

“It’s on a small section of a dead-end road. It will help to reduce some of the maintenance required by the city, and at the same time, it opens up some land, so the residents that already live there can expand their property,” Kroger said. “I think it’s a win-win all the way around, and I’m just glad the residents of our city have agreed.”