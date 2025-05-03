One dead in Ferndale vehicle-pedestrian collision

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published May 3, 2025

FERNDALE — A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in Ferndale has died.

According to Ferndale police, they were alerted to a vehicle-pedestrian collision at approximately 7:40 p.m. Friday, May 2, on East Eight Mile Road near Lindsay Lane.

Officers located a pedestrian at the scene who had sustained injuries in the incident. The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

The case is under investigation. Communications liaison for the Ferndale Police Department Evan Ahlin said the department was not disclosing any more details on the incident at this time.

The Ferndale Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact it by calling the nonemergency line at (248) 541-3650, Option 5.



