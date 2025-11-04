Officials react after FBI arrests 2 for allegedly planning terrorist attack on Ferndale

This image provided by the FBI in its criminal complaint allegedly shows Mohmed Ali at a gun range in September.

Images provided by the FBI

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published November 4, 2025

The FBI said that Ali practiced at the range with an AR-15-style rifle, one of which was similar to a rifle he had purchased Sept. 13.

FBI agents reportedly found 24 magazines compatible with AR-15-style rifles in a storage unit belonging to Ali and visited by Majed Mahmoud.

FERNDALE — The FBI has made arrests in what it believes was a planned terrorist attack that looked to target the city of Ferndale.

On Oct. 31, the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested Mohmed Ali and Majed Mahmoud, both Dearborn residents, for allegedly planning to commit terrorist attacks in Ferndale over Halloween weekend.

According to the criminal complaint filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Ali and Mahmoud purchased assault rifles, shotguns, handguns and more than a thousand rounds of ammunition in September and October of this year. They allegedly looked to commit the terrorist act in the name of ISIS at clubs visited by members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The language in the complaint states that there is probable cause that Ali and Mahmoud violated federal law against “receiving and transferring, and attempting and conspiring to receive and transfer, firearms and ammunition knowing and having reasonable cause to believe that the firearms and ammunition would be used to commit a Federal crime of terrorism.”

Ferndale Mayor Raylon Leaks-May learned about the details of the case the same day as Ali and Mahmoud made their initial appearances in federal court Nov. 3 and said she was shocked to hear what was allegedly planned. She said she was grateful to authorities for preventing what could have been a “devastating tragedy.”

“I'm just grateful that they got ahead of it, I'm grateful that it was prevented, and from what I can tell and what I’ve been told, there’s no immediate threat to our community,” she said. “I just hope that our LGBTQ+ community feels safe here in this community, as they’ve always have. We’ve been a community that’s always kind of fostered that safe environment, and to even think that that could have just even been tainted a little is just devastating to me, but I’m grateful to our Police Department, I’m grateful to the FBI and the collaboration, and I’m confident that they'll stay on top of it, and I feel like we’re safe in this community and those who visit us.”

The Ferndale Police Department shared in a press release that the FBI “assured” the department that there is no active threat to the community.

“I want to personally thank the men and women (of) the FBI. If it wasn’t for their vigilance, the terror attacks we see on the news would have come to our doorstep,” Police Chief Dennis Emmi said in a prepared statement. “No community is immune to violence. I appreciate our continued partnership with the FBI and all of our law enforcement partners.”

Emmi said in his statement that “everyone plays a role in keeping our neighborhoods safe” and that law enforcement, while always working to protect the community, can’t do this without help from community members.

“Ferndale remains a community that welcomes its LGBTQ+ neighbors and stands firmly against any discrimination or violence targeted towards people based on individual characteristics,” he stated. “We strongly condemn acts of intolerance and will continue to be a city where all are welcome and belong.”

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter, who served as Ferndale’s mayor from 2011 to 2019, was disturbed by the news.

“Learning that Ferndale and the LGBTQ+ community were among the potential targets of a terrorist attack is disturbing,” he said in a prepared statement. “The pain of the Pulse Nightclub tragedy in Orlando, Fla. nine years ago while I was serving as mayor of Ferndale is still deeply felt in the community. I’m grateful for the FBI, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement for their diligence in seeking out and preventing what could have been another mass tragedy.”

Criminal complaint describes alleged plot

In September and October, both Ali and Mahmoud practiced shooting firearms at gun ranges. The complaint, written by FBI Special Agent Nicholas Czech, states that in his investigative experience, he believes this was to develop their firearms skills in preparation for an attack.

On Sept. 19, based on phone records obtained by the FBI, Ali, Mahmoud and another individual traveled to Ferndale and remained there for around 20 minutes. Ali and the individual also returned to Ferndale again on Sept. 20. The complaint alleges that these trips were to scout potential areas to commit the terrorist attack.

“The area in Ferndale … includes numerous bars and restaurants, including three bars/clubs identified by the FBI based on this data,” the complaint states. “All three of these clubs are located on Woodward Avenue near East Nine Mile. Many of the clubs and bars in this area intentionally attract members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

According to Czech’s complaint, on a group phone call in July, there were statements made about a future attack “probably going to be at like a club, a disco.” Czech in a footnote in the complaint states that ISIS has been responsible for such attacks in the past, including the Pulse nightclub shooting and the 2015 attack at the Bataclan theater in Paris.

After obtaining federal search warrants, the FBI executed its search on Oct. 31, where it recovered three AR-15-style rifles, two shotguns, four handguns, more than 1,600 rounds of ammunition for the rifles, optical sights, two GoPro cameras, a flash suppressor, tactical vests and other related firearms, parts and accessories at the homes of both suspects, according to the complaint. Agents also found in a storage unit rented by Ali two chest rig vests, two black tactical backpacks and 24 empty magazines compatible with the rifles, the complaint states.

Ali and Mahmoud appeared in court on Nov. 3 and have a detention hearing set for 1 p.m. Nov. 10.

Mahmoud’s attorney, Bill Swor, declined to comment on the case. Ali’s attorney, Amir Makled, could not be reached for comment before press time.



