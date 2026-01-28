Officials in Madison Heights, Hazel Park size up new year

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published January 28, 2026

MADISON HEIGHTS/HAZEL PARK — With 2026 underway, council members in Madison Heights and Hazel Park are hopeful progress can be made even as challenges persist.

In a series of emails, officials shared their thoughts on what’s to come.

Corey Haines, the newly elected mayor of Madison Heights, said that within a few weeks of being sworn in, he and the rest of council met with staff to talk through priorities.

“Our current road millage is set to expire. To protect the nearly 30-year investment we’ve made in neighborhood roads, we’ll be asking voters to approve a renewal,” he said. “The program has allowed us to improve neighborhood streets while also coordinating water main replacements under those roads, which has been a more cost-effective approach for the city.”

Haines emphasized this would be a renewal, not an increase. According to Melissa Marsh, the city manager, the renewal would be for 2 mills over 10 years, if approved by voters this August. The city collects $1 for every $1,000 of a property’s taxable value, multiplied by the millage rate.

As the former police chief of Madison Heights and current police chief of Eastpointe, Haines said public safety will continue to be a priority for the council. He said this includes keeping police and fire at sustainable levels and investing in features such as cameras in the parks. He is also committed to seniors.

“We want to make sure older residents are aware of and can easily access the services available to them,” Haines said. “This includes programs like WRAP, which can help with water payments, and the Veterans’ property tax exemption.”

The mayor said he also wants to strengthen code enforcement, so that buildings are safe and property issues don’t become neighborhood nuisances. He noted staff has begun the process of hiring a part-time code enforcement officer to support the city’s full-time staff. Residents can also submit concerns online through the city’s website.

On the roads, repairs will continue this spring along John R Road, extending from Dartmouth Street to 11 Mile Road, with sectional pavement repairs taking place from 11 Mile to 10 Mile roads.

“This is a partially federally funded project that was recently bid, and I’m excited to say it came in under budget and will make John R much easier to travel,” Haines said.

“What makes me hopeful (about 2026) is the level of community support we’ve seen since the election,” he continued. “I truly believe Madison Heights residents can come together, even when there are different viewpoints, to move the city forward.”

Emily Rohrbach, his peer on the council and its most veteran member, said she’s excited for budget season this spring.

“I’m looking forward to some of the improvements we are planning for McGillivray Park (located at 1500 12 Mile Road), including a new playscape and magic square. I’m also looking forward to seeing the progress on the new Red Oaks Play Garden (at the former Ambassador Park, 600 E. 13 Mile Road), in partnership with Oakland County Parks,” she said. “Our city amenities are a high priority for residents.”

She’s also eager to improve the roads and to continue engaging the community with boards and commissions, noting efforts such as tree plantings, garden grants, composting and recycling by the Environmental Citizens Committee, festivals by the Arts Board, and more.

Luke Londo, a member of the Hazel Park City Council, said he hopes to continue making “significant improvements to our infrastructure” in 2026.

“We plan on issuing bonds that will provide us with funds to make critical road and sidewalk improvements, address the elevator system at City Hall, and finish the construction of the pole barn (next to the Hazel Park Community Center at 620 W. Woodward Heights Blvd.), which is going to be a spectacular space for the community,” Londo said.

“As we continue making John R a more vibrant, pedestrian-friendly Main Street, it’s important that we add improvements that will ensure their safety,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the installation of more visible crosswalks, as well as additional crosswalks that will benefit our small businesses, residents and patrons alike.”

As for the challenges, he noted the “uncertain economic climate” and “Lansing continuing to rob communities of revenue sharing and other funding,” adding that the city manages “to do a lot with a little” but is faced with the prospect of funding reductions affecting service levels.

“Our passionate and dedicated staff at City Hall already wear many hats, and ideally we should be adding capacity, not reducing it,” Londo said.

He also expressed hope that the marijuana market will stay healthy and benefit the city.

“While funding from marijuana licensing has gone toward addressing our long-term pension obligations, and any closures will affect our revenue, I’m hopeful that these newly renovated and turnkey spaces will attract entrepreneurs looking to set up shop in our community,” Londo said.

He said he’s also heartened by an uptick in civic engagement throughout Hazel Park.

“My goal is for every resident to be informed and passionate about issues affecting our community,” Londo said. “Oftentimes we make decisions and introduce legislation based on what our constituents share with us, so a more active community means a more effective council.”

Toya Aaron, who returned to the Madison Heights City Council this past fall, said her priorities include safe and well-maintained neighborhoods, maintaining essential city services, supporting local businesses, and strengthening programs that bring residents together.

“Of course, we face challenges — rising costs, infrastructure needs, and balancing priorities across our neighborhoods that require thoughtful solutions,” Aaron said. “But these challenges come with opportunities that push us to be creative with our resources, improve our streets and public spaces, and work together to make sure everyone is heard.”

Madison Heights City Councilman Sean Fleming said in a phone interview that controlling costs will be crucial this year.

“I think the most important thing for the next year will be steadily going after grants to reduce the costs we’re spending,” Fleming said. “And I think one of the biggest things that will affect us in the future is the work the county is going to have to do on the George W. Kuhn Drain regarding overflow of the drain, the mitigation there and what the costs may be for the residents. We’ll have to be advocating as a city to our county to make sure any costs passed on for sewage are not dramatically increased all of the sudden.”

Mike Webb, the mayor of Hazel Park, said in a phone interview he’s focused on growth.

“By listening to our residents and creating a more walkable, friendly atmosphere in our business corridors, it’s helped our city grow,” Webb said. “We’ve also been offering more recreation programs and adding cost-effective homes for first-time buyers. People keep coming to this town — young couples and single people. It’s a pleasure to watch this community flourish. We just need to keep offering services they want.”