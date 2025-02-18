Oakland Mall Macy’s expected to close at the end of March

The Macy’s store at the Oakland Mall is expected to close March 31. Along with that store, 65 other Macy’s locations across the country are expected to close this year.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published February 18, 2025

TROY — The Macy’s store at Oakland Mall is included among 65 other Macy’s stores across the country that are expected to close by the end of the first quarter this year.

Macy’s is a department store chain that carries items such as clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, homegoods, toys and furniture.

On Jan. 9, the New York City-based retail titan announced its intention to close 66 locations across the country.

“Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go-forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service,” Tony Spring, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc., said in a press release.

The closure of the Oakland Mall location came as a surprise to staff members, as they hadn’t expected the store to close.

“They had three one-year options to renew, and we didn’t find out until right before the holiday that they were not (going to) exercise their option to renew and … leave the property,” Mario Kiezi, the president of MKiezi Investments and owner of the Oakland Mall, said.

The Macy’s store at the Oakland Mall, located at 412 W. 14 Mile Road, is expected to officially close on March 31.

Shoppers can expect multiple “going out of business” sales before then.

“Macy’s represents about 8% of our foot traffic,” Kiezi said. “We receive about 5 million visitors at Oakland Mall every year and Macy’s represents 365,000 of those, according to the data we have. So as of right now, Macy’s is a little bit busier because they are closing and there are sales going on, but aside from that it’s business as usual here.”

Kiezi is looking into filling the space with other businesses after Macy’s officially closes.

“It opens up a world of opportunities, including the land along the highway,” Kiezi said. “It’s not your typical department store that closes down. This is in the heart of metro Detroit and it has billboard-type highway exposure in a market that has a lot of real estate and scarcity.”

There are also short-term plans to utilize the space for events as permanent options are considered.

According to Kiezi, the plan is to utilize the land to host events and have festivals.

“And (for) what we call ‘Oakland Market MKT,’ which we’re hoping to launch immediately,” he said.

Kiezi described it as an artisan-style marketplace that will be open on Saturdays and Sundays.

“So we’re looking to activate the department store immediately,” he said.

Although Troy city officials have expressed some sadness about the closure, there is also hope for what’s to come for the space.

“While it is always difficult to hear the news of a major retailer closing, I am confident The Oakland Mall will continue to evolve and ultimately succeed without Macy’s,” Troy Mayor Ethan Baker said in an email. “The City of Troy attracts the best and brightest across all economic sectors and I have no doubt Mario Kiezi is working very hard to take the mall into the next generation. I am excited to see what comes next and am committed to ensuring the City provides any support needed.”

Tara Tomcsik-Husak, who is the president and CEO of the Troy Chamber of Commerce, also shared some thoughts.

“While many of us are very sad to see the closure of Macy’s at Oakland Mall, I actually toured the space yesterday with the owner, Mario, and he had some great ideas and exciting opportunities for that space already in the works, which will include many job opportunities and new products and services for our community,” Tomcsik-Husak stated via email.

For more information, visit oaklandmall.com.

Staff Writer Dean Vaglia contributed to this report.