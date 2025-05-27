Oakland County Football Club has new ownership and new expectations

By: Scott Bentley | Royal Oak Review | Published May 27, 2025

OCFC player Ryan Van De Winkle dribbles away from a Union FC Macomb opponent May 17. Photo by Donna Dalziel

ROYAL OAK — Oakland County Football Club is under new ownership this year and is aiming for a playoff-caliber season.

It’s now the team’s 10th year and the 2025 season looks to be a fun one. The new ownership group has dedicated itself to making game days an event for everyone.

“At the games, we always prided ourselves in having lots of activities for both hardcore soccer fans and young children and those new to the sport,” OCFC Media Director Robert Kerr said. “And that’s taken to a whole nother level this year.”

The new owner, Dennis Weiss, is also committed to widening the net and reach of where the team gets its players from. There will still be local talent, but there’s now a representation from around the country in an effort to make the team as talented as possible.

“Michigan has some of the best talent; there’s also been some players from across the country that have been brought in,” Kerr said. “(That will) really elevate the level of play.”

The club has been trending in a positive direction for quite a while now in terms of attendance and talent, but this year it wants to take a big jump.

“A new owner, that’s actually more localized, wants to build off of what was already created, taking what (Weiss) calls a great foundation and is building upon that. It’s exciting,” Kerr said.

Playoffs are on everyone’s mind.

“The goal of the season is to double attendance and make it to the playoffs in the 10th season,” Kerr said. “So, both a high standard on the field and away from it.”

Players and coaches on OCFC are a determined group that is in lockstep with the goal to make the playoffs.

“The goal as a team, and we’ve obviously sat down and worked that out, is playoffs. That’s important,” OCFC head coach Steve Walker said. “You want the guys to have had a good experience.”

OCFC’s roster is mostly filled with college-level players who are trying to get playing time away from school. This is a great opportunity for the players to see the field and develop over the summer.

“Summer soccer is a lot different than any of the others. … They’re trying to keep themselves in shape and sharp for next season,” Walker said. “Or, they’ve moved on from college and they’re trying to go to the next level as a pro.”

There’s a lot of excitement around the team this year, and two games into the season it already feels different from years prior, and the fans realize it.

“Oakland County is a very unique club. I think it has a phenomenal fanbase,” Walker said. “The fans live and breathe the club. They’re at everything we do.”

It’s a new era of Oakland County Football Club and there’s a belief that the trajectory will only continue to point upwards from here on out.

“The new guys (Weiss and President Domonic Troia) have been absolutely brilliant,” Walker said. “They’ve completely revolutionized the club and moved it in the right direction… and hopefully in a couple of weeks I’m talking about making it into playoffs.”

At press time, OCFC was 1-1 and will take on Northern Indiana FC at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 31, at Royal Oak High School Stadium, 1500 Lexington Blvd. For tickets and more information about the team, visit oaklandcountyfc.com.