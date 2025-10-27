OAA and MAC prep football regular season results

Grosse Pointe South takes the field in a game against Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse. Grosse Pointe South won 29-7.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Scott Bentley | C&G Newspapers | Published October 27, 2025

Farmington quarterback Vincent Pesci runs in a game against Troy on Oct. 3 of this season. Photo by Erin Sanchez

Madison Heights Lamphere takes the field in the team’s season opener against Ferndale this year. Lamphere won 17-14 in two overtimes. Photo by Liz Carnegie

Ferndale celebrates after a stop in a double-overtime game at Madison Heights Lamphere in Week 1. Ferndale won the OAA-Gold but missed the playoffs. Photo by Liz Carnegie

METRO DETROIT — The 2025 high school football regular season has come to an end. Teams all over metro Detroit are celebrating division titles and preparing for district tournaments that kick off this weekend.

Macomb Area Conference

MAC-Red

The MAC-Red is one of the tougher groups in the state, and this year Romeo finished with a 5-0 Red record with a division title for the first time since 2021. Romeo started the season 0-2 with losses to Rochester Adams and Grosse Pointe South, but then won the team’s next six games and will look to make a run in the postseason. Macomb Dakota, Utica Eisenhower and Sterling Heights Stevenson will all participate in the playoffs as well.

MAC-White

Since moving from the Red to the White in 2022, Grosse Pointe South has won the MAC-White every season. This year will mark four consecutive division titles for South; however, the team did suffer a 25-22 loss to MAC-White foe St. Clair Shores Lakeview. Utica, Lakeview, and Roseville will also participate in postseason play, and Roseville will face Grosse Pointe South in Round 1.

MAC-Blue

Port Huron Northern moved from the White to the Blue in 2022 and now has won the division title in three out of four seasons. Northern beat its two biggest competitors in the division, Port Huron and Warren Cousino, by scores of 21-7 and 35-22 respectively. Cousino, Port Huron and Warren Mott all have seats at the postseason table as well, thanks to all three schools finishing with better than .500 records.

MAC-Gold

Warren Fitzgerald has been a consistent regular-season threat for several years now, but hasn’t won a MAC-Gold title since 2021. After a 5-0 Gold record, Fitzgerald is back on top of the division and will be looking to carry that momentum forward into district play. Marysville and Madison Heights Lamphere also had solid seasons in the MAC-Gold and will play in the postseason.

MAC-Silver

Last season, Marine City was one of the bigger stories in the state due to a run that took the team all the way to the state semifinals. Marine City ended up losing to Jackson Lumen Christi, the team that ended up winning the Division 6 state title, but this year is in position again to advance in the postseason. Marine City went 5-0 in a Silver division that will have one other postseason participant in 7-2 Center Line.

MAC-Bronze

Two seasons ago, Madison Heights Madison went 0-9 and the school brought in coach Kyle Gary to try to right the ship. Last season, the school went 3-6, and in 2025 Madison celebrates a MAC-Gold title. The program went from 0-5 to 5-0 in division play in just two seasons and will look to carry that momentum into the postseason. Hazel Park, Clawson and Clinton Township Clintondale will also play in Districts as the Bronze takes four teams to the playoffs.

Oakland Activities Association

OAA-Red

The Oakland Activities Association Red division is widely considered to be one of the best divisions in the state. This year, Clarkston will take home the outright division crown after finishing 4-0 in the division. This is the first time that Clarkston has finished in sole possession of first place in the Red since the 2020 season, when the program also went undefeated in the OAA-Red. Clarkston has won at least one playoff game every year since 2021. Oxford, Rochester Adams and West Bloomfield will also all be in the postseason, and Rochester Adams will face cross-town rival Rochester in the first round.

OAA-White

The OAA-White is also a premier division in the state, and in 2025 Harper Woods earned its first division title since joining the OAA in 2022. The school went a perfect 4-0 in the White and with a win on Oct. 24, completed an undefeated 9-0 regular season. Harper Woods is also the only team that defeated Clarkston in the regular season. Birmingham Groves was the runner-up in the White and is always a threat in the postseason, while Rochester Hills Stoney Creek and Rochester will also participate in postseason play.

OAA-Blue

Farmington won the Blue this season for the first time since 2014 thanks to an undefeated season against OAA-Blue opponents. The difference ended up being a 35-22 win over rival North Farmington earlier this season. While the Blue was competitive this year, Farmington still recorded a 49-7 loss to Clarkston and will be an underdog the farther the team goes in postseason play. Birmingham Seaholm and North Farmington will also look to make noise in district play.

OAA-Gold

Ferndale’s first-year head coach, Donovan Jackson, will end Year 1 with an OAA-Gold title after going 4-0 in the division. The program hasn’t won the division since 2022 and has to be excited about the future. Unfortunately, the Gold wasn’t competitive enough for any team in the division to earn a playoff spot. Ferndale went 5-4 on the season and 1-4 against non-OAA-Gold teams, including a 44-8 loss to Harper Woods. No other team in the division finished with a .500 or better record.

For playoff matchups and times, visit MHSAA.com.

