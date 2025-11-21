Novi police seek public's help in search for vulnerable adult

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published November 21, 2025

Chism

Advertisement

The Novi Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a Novi woman who has a history of mental illness and other health conditions, and who disappeared from Twelve Oaks Mall earlier today, according to a press release.

Courtney Lee Chism, 32, was last seen leaving the Apple Store inside the mall at 12:05 p.m. Nov. 21, according to a press release.

Chism is described as a Black woman with tattoos on her arms, back, foot, shoulder and rib cage. She stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 92 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark colored shirt and a blue, white and tan striped coat with a hood, the release states.

According to the release, Chism has no access to a car, phone or money.

Anyone who has any information on this case is asked to contact the Novi Police Department at (248) 348-7100.



