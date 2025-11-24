Missing Novi woman found safe in Royal Oak

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published November 24, 2025

Chism

A phone call home is all it took for a missing and vulnerable adult to make it home safely.

Courtney Lee Chism, 32, was safely located at Kroger in Royal Oak at around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21, after she called her mom to advise her of her whereabouts.

Royal Oak police officers met her at the store and assisted in getting her home safely, according to Novi Police Cmdr. Robert Manar.

According to Manar, Chism told police that she had walked to the Kroger from the Apple Store at Twelve Oaks Mall, where she had last been seen at 12:05 p.m. that day.

The Novi Police Department had put out a call for the public’s assistance in locating Chism, who has a history of mental illness and other health conditions.