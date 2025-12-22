No injuries reported in Warren apartment fire

On Dec. 2, Warren firefighters responded to a report of a fire in the City Center Square apartments, near 13 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue.

Photos by Brian Wells

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published December 22, 2025

WARREN — No one was injured during an apartment fire Dec. 22 in Warren.

At 11:53 a.m. Dec. 22, Warren firefighters responded to a report of a fire in a building in the City Center Square apartments, on the corner of Karam and Washington Court boulevards, near 13 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and fire in the attic of the apartment building, Warren Fire Commissioner Skip McAdams said. Firefighters were able to stop it from spreading further by making a trench cut in the roof of the building, he said.

McAdams said the fire was started by plumbers who were making repairs to a copper water line in the space behind a washing machine. The fire then spread to the second floor of the building, which has eight total apartments, and into the attic, he said.

While there were no injuries, at least two units were reportedly damaged. McAdams said firefighters had the fire under control at around 1 p.m. Firefighters were still on the scene at 1:45 p.m.

The Warren Fire Department was assisted by the Center Line and Detroit fire departments, as well as Warren police.

Call Staff Writer Brian Wells at (248) 291-7637.