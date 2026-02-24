New project to help protect Meadow Book Hall, collections, from light damage

Josh Hanley places a panel with UV protection over the windows. A crew of artisans from Omnibus Studios visited Meadowbrook for the final phase of the window repairs. Omnibus Studios also repaired the stained glass that was damaged by vandals.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published February 24, 2026

Josh Hanley, vice president of Omnibus Studios; Ruben Llano, project manager; and Matthew Eitniear, master craftsman, fitted custom frames with UV protection on the mansion’s mid staircase. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

ROCHESTER HILLS — The windows at Meadow Brook Hall will now help preserve, protect and maintain the interior of the historic mansion and its collections.

Last year, several of the nearly 100-year-old stained-glass windows were destroyed, prompting a multi-phase restoration effort.

Katie Higgins, marketing and communications manager for Meadow Brook Hall, said the windows were already in need of restoration when the damage occurred.

Although Meadow Brook staff had previously secured a grant to support the original restoration project, costs soared as a result of the vandalism. So Meadow Brook launched The 1929 Club, a monthly giving club that asks members to give $19.29 a month to support the hall’s collections and restoration work.

The club, named for the year Meadow Brook Hall was founded, kicked off by raising the extra $35,000 in funds needed to allow Omnibus Studios to restore the historical stained-glass windows. Created by J. Scott Williams, the windows depict scenes of the arts, including music, literature and entertainment and drama.

Nearly a year after the stained glass windows were rebuilt, master craftsmen from Omnibus Studios completed the final phase of a highly specialized restoration and preservation project inside the National Historic Landmark, thanks to funding from an Institute of Museum and Library Services grant.

Earlier this month, Omnibus Studios installed 12 newly constructed, 10-foot-tall ultraviolet blocking panels to the windows in the mansion’s staircase areas.

Officials said the panels, which are made of clear UV-blocking acrylic and framed in patinaed metal to match the historic bronze window frames, will block 99% of ultraviolet light, preventing sun damage to the interior paintings, woodwork and textiles.

Meadow Brook’s collection of more than 75,000 artifacts includes original paintings, sculptures, prints, drawings, furniture, ceramics, carpets, glass, silver, costumes, antique textiles, family archival materials, and Dodge Motor Car Co. memorabilia.

“Visible and ultraviolet light are incredibly damaging to us and to collections,” Meadow Brook Hall Curator Madelyn Chrapla explained.

Ultraviolet light can damage artwork by breaking down the chemical bonds in pigments, dyes and organic materials, leading to fading, color shifts, yellowing and structural weakening of materials like paper, textiles and paint.

“We’re so excited to have these UV panels re-installed,” Chrapla added. “They’re incredibly discreet and effective, and we are grateful for this chance to keep protecting our collections.”

Higgins said the outpouring of support the national landmark has received has been “incredible” and Meadow Brook Hall is grateful to the many people who contributed their time, energy and financial support to the restoration project.

“Going forward, our goal is to raise $25,000 annually through the 1929 Club to help us tackle more substantial projects,” she said. “Our next major restoration project is to repair the timber on the east side of Meadow Brook Hall, and the historic garage and carriage house. This is a massive project that is kicking off this spring.”

For more information or to support the hall’s collections, care and conservation efforts, visit meadowbrookhall.org/support.