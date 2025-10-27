New polling location for township’s Precinct No. 5

The Macomb Township Board of Trustees voted on Oct. 22 to set L’Anse Creuse High School - North as the new polling location for Precinct 5, replacing the previous location at the adjacent L’Anse Creuse Middle School - North.

By: Dean Vaglia | Macomb Chronicle | Published October 27, 2025

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — Voters in Precinct No. 5 will have a change of scenery the next time they go out to vote in-person after the Macomb Township Board of Trustees decided to switch the precinct’s polling venue.

Approved at the board’s Oct. 22 meeting, Precinct No. 5’s voting will take place at L’Anse Creuse High School - North rather than L’Anse Creuse Middle School - North.

“Moving the polling location from the middle school to the high school will provide increased parking, a larger gymnasium and improved logistics for a better voting experience,” Macomb Township Clerk Kristi Pozzi said. “All registered voters in Precinct 5 will be issued a new voter identification card to inform them of their new polling location.”

L’Anse Creuse High School - North is located at 23700 21 Mile Road in the township and is connected to L’Anse Creuse Middle School - North by a road accessed from the middle school’s north driveway on Fairchild Road.

In the 2024 general election, Precinct No. 5 had a 76.32% turnout rate with 3,696 ballots cast out of 4,843 registered voters.

Fire training officer approved

At long last, the final authorized full-time addition to the Macomb Township Fire Department has been hired. Trustees gave their unanimous approval to hiring Benjamin Rice as the department’s full-time fire training officer.

“Benjamin has been working as a fire instructor with Oakland Community College as well as a fire lieutenant/EMS coordinator with Addison Township,” Human Resources Director Jeff Tabaka said. “He has the required certifications for this position and will be a great asset to the department. If approved, the effective date of hiring will be sometime in November.”

The fire training officer position was authorized by the board on Aug. 27 along with the addition of six full-time firefighter positions. The training officer role was brought into the township’s fire union bargaining unit and a salary of around $81,000 was allocated for it on Sept. 24.

Grant writing contract

Trustees also approved extending the township’s grant writing services agreement with Team Roe at an hourly rate of $100. While the township has since moved much of its grant writing internally since first contracting with Team Roe in 2021, the hourly services keep the contractor available as needed.

In 2025, Team Roe secured Macomb Township grants from the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.