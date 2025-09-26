New Memorial Day event planned for Madison Heights in 2026

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published September 26, 2025

During the 2024 Madison Heights Memorial Parade, The Drum Messengers kept the beat as they marched down 11 Mile Road to Madison High. Next year will see the parade replaced by a concert and tribute service. File photo by Liz Carnegie

MADISON HEIGHTS — The Madison Heights Memorial Day Committee is charting a new course for the holiday in 2026, and volunteers are needed to help.

The plan is for a concert and tribute service to replace the parade. It’s currently expected to be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 21.

The event will likely be held at the bandshell at Civic Center Park, 360 W. 13 Mile Road, located between Civic Center Plaza and Lamphere High School.

Traditionally, Memorial Day has been celebrated in Madison Heights with a parade early in the morning — usually the weekend before the holiday, to save on overtime costs for police and public works.

But officials say that over the years, the event has seen diminishing returns, with fewer volunteers, participants and spectators in attendance.

Long-time committee members decided to try something new for next year, which they hope will be more focused in scope and impactful in effect.

To that end, the committee envisions a concert featuring a brass band playing the U.S. “Armed Forces Medley,” and possibly individual performers as well.

Special guests would include current and former military members, as well as representatives from local and state veterans organizations.

The event may also feature military vehicles on display, and videos sharing the stories of local families who lost veterans.

Other displays include the Wall of Heroes and the Veteran’s Tree, which both feature photos of residents and their family members who served.

Projectors could also be used to display images of the war memorials, located at nearby City Hall, making it easier for those in attendance to see.

Laurie Geralds, the co-president of the GFWC Madison Heights Women’s Club, said that the committee has many ideas, but nothing is set in stone.

“Really, we’re just coming up with a framework at this point,” Geralds said. “We are inviting community members to help shape the ideas behind this.”

Residents who volunteer with the committee will help arrange performers for the concert, reach out to local veteran organizations, secure displays of military vehicles, collect photos for the Wall of Heroes and Veteran’s Tree, and research local history for short video tributes.

For more information, contact the Women’s Club at gfwcmhwc@gmail.com by Nov. 11. No prior planning experience is necessary, just a desire to help honor the veterans. While the Memorial Day Parade Committee features representatives from the city, it’s an independent group that plans the event on its own.

The official coordinator of the event is the women’s club. The group inherited the parade in 2010 when it was cut from the city budget due to the Great Recession.

Now, roughly 15 years later, the parade is being retired.

“Personally, I’d like to see the parade continue,” said Madison Heights City Councilman Sean Fleming, who is a veteran. “We’re trying to honor those who fought for our country and paid a price for our freedoms. We all benefit from their service.”

City Manager Melissa Marsh said the decision was made after careful consideration.

“We understand that change can be difficult, especially when it involves a long-standing tradition like the parade,” Marsh said in a statement. “But we also believe this is an opportunity to create something deeply meaningful — an event that reflects the solemn purpose of Memorial Day and invites the entire community to pause, remember, and come together.”