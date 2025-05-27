New luxury apartments move in to Birmingham

Birmingham Pointe has an 8,000-square-foot interior courtyard.

Birmingham Pointe, 707 S. Worth St., is a new luxury apartment complex downtown Birmingham. Photo by Liz Carnegie

BIRMINGHAM — The city of Birmingham has welcomed a new luxury apartment complex downtown.

Birmingham Pointe, 707 S. Worth St., is now completed in the Triangle District.

There are 152 apartments in the six-story development that was created through a partnership between The Soave Real Estate Group, The Forbes Co. and Hunter Pasteur.

“When we set out to really set the high watermark — a new standard for high-end, luxury, seamless living — we thought that the Birmingham market would be the one that would support it the best,” Nico Schultz, senior vice president at Soave Enterprises, said.

Birmingham Pointe is a total of 358,000 square feet, which includes 35,000 square feet of resident amenity space.

The city’s Triangle District was established in 2008 with the vision of being a walkable neighborhood to encourage a boost in social and economic vitality.

“The development, its style, the way it’s designed, and its internal and external features is basically exactly what we’ve been looking for 20 years,” City Planning Director Nicholas Dupuis said.

Gathering spaces

“We focused a lot on spaces and places to draw people out of their homes and into gathering areas, and we’ve made them very spacious,” Schultz said.

The lobby is 3,000 square feet and houses the concierge desk, a cafe, a pool table, fireplaces and seating areas. It also has an 8,000-square-foot interior courtyard with a turf area, fire pits, seating and heaters.

Other gathering spaces include “The Roof,” with a pool, a spa, cabanas and lounge seating; and “The Club,” an indoor amenity zone with spaces for communal entertainment.

It also has a gym, a pet spa and an indoor play area for dogs.

Each apartment gets 8 gigabytes of data speed, providing residents with their own secured network, in addition to the building network available for use while roaming or in communal spaces.

An art consultant helped curate a collection of works, and there are several commissioned murals and other art pieces throughout the building.