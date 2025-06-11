Neutrals, low-maintenance features lead 2025 patio trends

By: Mary Genson | Metro | Published June 11, 2025

Tom Thelen, of Thelen Landscape Inc., said they have been installing many stone steps at residences. Photo provided by Tom Thelen

METRO DETROIT — Warm weather is finally here, meaning outdoor projects are likely well underway. To have a party-ready backyard by the Fourth of July, residents might be updating their patios.

Local experts share what trends they have been noticing this year in terms of patio design.

Colors

Roberto Guzman, co-owner of Leig’s Landscape LLC, said that many of their customers are interested in neutral color schemes for their patios. Specifically, he said charcoal and champagne colors are popular.

“Almost every customer looks into dark charcoal bullnose bricks for the borders,” Guzman said.

He added that many customers have recently been ordering bricks in vintage colors and styles.

Tom Thelen, president at Thelen Landscape Inc., said he has seen light beiges and grays trending for patios, which may have more reasoning to it than aesthetics.

“It used to be that patios were really dark; the problem is they get warm,” Thelen said.

Shelters

Thelen said more people are moving toward certain shelter options for their patios.

While some people consider moveable awnings, he said an increasing number of customers are asking for gazebos and pergolas. One option in particular that Thelen said people are showing interest in is a pergola with adjustable slats, also called a louvered pergola.

This option is particularly practical in Michigan due to the varied weather and precipitation that residents see each year.

“You can let the sun in during the wintertime and not pile a big bunch of snow on it,” Thelen said.

Pavers

Josh Vokal, of Natura Design and Build, said he has noticed more people wanting brick pavers over concrete or aggregate concrete. He said this is partially due to the new bricks that companies have been coming out with, which have a more modern look. He said brick pavers are customizable, which also draws customers.

“They can always change a lot fairly easily compared to prior concrete, and bricks tend to be a little bit less maintenance as well over time,” Vokal said.

Thelen said they are seeing customers who want bricks that come with a coating on them. This can lessen the need for a sealant; therefore, it helps residents cut out a step in their project. However, he said that the patio would still need to be sealed eventually — a couple of years later.

This can also be convenient because, according to Thelen, patios are not supposed to be stained in the first year anyway due to efflorescence that needs to be washed out by rain and sun.

Other trends

As for lighting, Thelen said patios with hidden lights are popular. He said residents can have landscape lighting installed in a wall with the wires underneath the brick.

“You get to enjoy the view of the patio, even if you’re not sitting on it,” Thelen said.

Thelen said they have also been doing a lot of stairs lately — stone steps that go from the driveway and into the back patio area.

“Then they can walk down through land