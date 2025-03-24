Music competition for future De La Salle, Regina freshmen set for April 2

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published March 24, 2025

WARREN — The De La Salle Collegiate and Regina High School music departments will hold the second annual music competition for seventh and eighth grade students from 4-8 p.m. April 2.

Students who register will be assigned a performance time. Those who participate can earn scholarships for their freshman year. De La Salle is located at 14600 Common Road.

First prize is a $2,000 tuition voucher, second prize is a $1,000 tuition voucher, and third prize is a $500 tuition voucher. Tuition vouchers are only valid at De La Salle Collegiate or Regina High School pending acceptance into a freshman class. Vouchers are not redeemable for cash and are non-transferable.

Participants must present a piece of their choice within 2-5 minutes, excluding setup time. It is preferred that the piece is of the classical genre, but it is not a requirement.

For a list of requirements, visit the De La Salle website at delasallehs.com and click on the “music competition” link. Questions can be sent to music teacher Robert Cornwell, Class of 2019, at rcornwell@delasallehs.com.

Call Staff Writer Maria Allard at (586) 498-1045.