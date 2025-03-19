Multistate fraud suspect arrested

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published March 19, 2025

Harrington

TROY — Terrence Harrington, a 40-year-old suspect tied to numerous larceny and fraud cases across multiple states, was apprehended by the Troy Police Department Special Investigations Unit, in collaboration with multiple law enforcement agencies.

The Special Investigations Unit consists of officers from the Auburn Hills Police Department, Birmingham Police Department, Bloomfield Township Police Department, Royal Oak Police Department and Troy Police Department. The departments work together in a collaborative, multijurisdictional unit that investigates criminal activity impacting the region.

A press release from the Troy Police Department noted that Harrington is known to travel across state lines, committing financial crimes and theft-related offenses that originate with thefts from local gym locker rooms.

“The Planet Fitness and LA Fitness in Troy and LA Fitness in Royal Oak were targeted in December of 2024,” a press release from the Troy Police Department said. “He is currently a suspect in additional cases in multiple cities in Michigan, as well as Washington, California, and Nevada.”

According to Troy Police Department officer Benjamin Hancock, charges for Harrington’s thefts and fraud were issued in Oakland County. Warrants were also issued for his arrest.

“Our SIU contacted Las Vegas Metro PD advising them of the warrants. LVMPD made the arrest in Las Vegas and Harrington was extradited back to Troy,” Hancock said in an email.

Harrington was extradited from Las Vegas to Michigan on Feb. 21, after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department recovered evidence linking him to identity theft and credit card fraud.

On Feb. 24, Harrington was arraigned in 52-4 District Court in Troy on four counts felony larceny from a building and eight counts felony financial transaction device – stealing/retaining without consent, according to the release.

Bond was set at $200,000, cash or surety only.

If released, Harrington will be under house arrest and must wear a GPS tether.

Harrington is scheduled for an examination with a hearing officer March 20.

Harrington’s lawyer, Mohammed Azeem Nasser, did not respond to an opportunity to provide comments by press time

For more information, visit troymi.gov/departments/police/index.php.

Call Staff Writer Sarah Wright at (586) 498-1068.