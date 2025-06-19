Multiple Troy students selected for MSGCU scholarships

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published June 19, 2025

TROY — Four students from the Troy School District were among the 57 Michigan residents that were selected to receive scholarships from the Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union.

According to the group’s mission statement included with a press release announcing the winners, MSGCU was founded by a small group of educators and has been providing financial services to the communities they serve for over 70 years. They have reviewed hundreds of applications for their 2025 scholarship program and awarded 39 students and four educators with $2,500 scholarships as well as scholarships for students from local community colleges. A total of $130,000 in scholarships was awarded in 2025.

Scholarship honorees were selected based on their academic abilities, community service work, and dedication to pursuing higher education. MSGCU starts accepting applications for its scholarship program in January each year.

“Supporting students, educators, and first responders with scholarships alleviates some of the financial pressure they’re facing from high education costs and reduces their student loan debt in the future,” Steve Brewer, MSGCU president/CEO, said in the press release. “We want to help individuals completing a degree program, industry certification, or first responder training achieve their career goals, and MSGCU is proud to be a part of their academic journey.”

Ava Bunao, from Troy Athens High School, and Monica Marena, from International Academy East High School, received the Rudolph Heino People Helping People Scholarship. This scholarship was named after a World War II veteran and retired principal from the Roseville Community Schools district who served as a dedicated MSGCU board member for 28 years. It recognizes high school seniors committed to inspiring others through service and leadership.

“I’m honored to receive the Rudolph Heino Scholarship and grateful for this generous support,” Bunao said in an email. “As someone deeply involved in local health and safety initiatives — from assembling first aid kits through my Girl Scout Gold Award project to mentoring students in STEM as the lead youth mentor for the FTC 22918 Girl Botz team from Larson Middle School —I’m inspired by this scholarship’s commitment to service. This award affirms my dedication to improving community well-being through both science and outreach. It will support my journey toward becoming a physician who leads with purpose and empathy.”

Fadi Dardar and Alexander Ponomarev, both from Troy High School, received the MSGCU High School Excellence Scholarship. This Scholarship is for high school seniors who are planning to attend a two- or four-year college or university.

“On behalf of Troy High School, I am honored to celebrate Fadi and Alexander for their outstanding achievement in receiving the MSGCU High School Excellence Scholarship,” Remo Roncone, Troy High School Principal, said in an email. “This well-earned recognition is a testament to their dedication, hard work, and commitment to academic excellence. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and excited to see them continue to thrive in their future endeavors. Congratulations, on this well-deserved honor!

For more information, go to msgcu.org/scholarships.