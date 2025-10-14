Multiple projects completed during ‘Rock the Block’ in Hazel Park

A group of volunteers from Vibe Credit Union proudly display the bags of leaves they filled during the two-day blitz.

Photo provided by Deanna Zawislak

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published October 14, 2025

HAZEL PARK — Officials with Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County are taking stock of last month’s Rock the Block initiative in Hazel Park, deeming it a success.

The two-day effort saw Habitat partnering with businesses, community groups and individual volunteers to complete a community park cleanup and 16 projects at various homes, predominantly along Woodward Heights Boulevard.

The work was done by nearly 80 people over the course of two days, Sept. 18-19. According to Jody Skonieczny, the chief advancement officer for Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County, the services were available to any interested homeowner in Hazel Park.

One goal was to foster community pride by improving curbside appeal. Volunteers tidied up yards picking up litter, pulling weeds, raking leaves, trimming overgrown branches and hedges, and mowing and edging lawns.

“I want to say thank you to all the volunteers,” said Hazel Park Mayor Mike Webb. “Volunteer groups are not as common today as they once were, so it’s always great to see people taking the initiative to help out in different ways.”

The parameters were determined in collaboration with MiGen, a group that advocates on behalf of aging members of Michigan’s LGBTQ+ community. Priority was given to the needs of MiGen’s clients, as well as clients of Affirmations, an LGBTQ+ community center in Ferndale. From there, Habitat opened services to the city at large.

Residents applied at the Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County’s website, and were then contacted by the nonprofit’s program department, which dispatched the organization’s construction team to visit each address and scope out the work. During the event, volunteers averaged five to six hours, each working on at least two addresses.

Skonieczny said Rock the Block was only possible because of the partnerships that helped cover so many homes in such a short time. In addition to MiGen, other partners included the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, Ally, Vibe Credit Union, DuPont, Bosch, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Michigan State Federal Credit Union, and MacLean Fogg.

Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County also has a dedicated volunteer group numbering more than 100 people. Known as the Core Volunteers, they serve as site leaders for Rock the Block and other programs.

Rock the Block itself started in 2016, beginning with the cities of Pontiac and Southfield.

“The creation of these engaging neighborhood revitalization events was developed in tandem with homeowners expressing a need for exterior repair services, as well as corporate and faith-based partners reaching out to inquire about how they could help,” Skonieczny said via email.

“Rock the Block offers a neighborhood approach that enables a wide range of homeowners to be served in a single day, along with meaningful volunteer opportunities that foster team camaraderie, community connection and visible neighborhood transformation,” she said.

Angela Gabridge, the executive directive for MiGen, said in an email that her group is Michigan’s only nonprofit dedicated to LGBTQ+ aging adults and those who care for them.

“At MiGen, we believe everyone has earned the right to ‘age out loud.’ From housing and healthcare support to social events and training, we provide services, advocacy, social programs and community connections to make life safer, more connected, more vibrant and more fun for LGBTQ+ adults ages 45-plus across Michigan,” Gabridge said.

“We were thrilled to be chosen to work alongside (Habitat) on the Rock the Block program, which cleaned up properties for our aging adults in Hazel Park,” she said. “We got to engage the community and dozens of volunteers. Projects like these support our aging adults in feeling seen and supported, when so often in their lifetimes this has not been the case. We could not be more honored to have been a part of this effort.”

As for Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County, the nonprofit has been active for 30 years and is probably best known for building homes to expand homeownership. The organization also offers critical home repairs, all with the goal of helping seniors and other community members to remain in their homes.

In addition, Habitat carries out initiatives that help improve the stability of neighborhoods — Rock the Block being one example — and offers programs such as Habitat University, a financial literacy and homeowner education course.

During Rock the Block, Skonieczny said she heard from one Hazel Park resident who told her they signed up because they were recently widowed and living on a fixed income, unable to afford necessary home repairs. She said for such individuals, the program makes a huge difference.

“Not only is there an immediate, visible change, but there is also a ripple effect that extends throughout time and generations,” Skonieczny said.

Those interested in supporting Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County either through donations or as volunteers can go to habitatoakland.org for more information.