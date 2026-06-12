Motorcyclist critically injured in hit-and-run incident

By: Gena Johnson | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published June 12, 2026

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WEST BLOOMFIELD — The West Bloomfield Police Department is investigating a crash that occurred between a motorcyclist and an SUV where the SUV fled the scene.

The hit and run reportedly occurred around 1:30 p.m. June 1 on Maple Road near Drake and Ring roads.

Initially, the 911 call was reported as single vehicle crash of a motorcycle involving injury. After the investigation, police determined it was a hit and run.

The investigation confirmed that an SUV, dark in color, struck the motorcyclist while traveling westbound on Maple Road through the roundabout at Drake Road.

According to police, the driver of the SUV stopped briefly before continuing westbound on Drake, leaving the scene.

“At this time, investigators do not have a description of the driver or additional identifying information regarding the vehicle,” stated West Bloomfield Police Chief Dale Young. “The suspect’s vehicle may have sustained damage to its front bumper as a result of the crash.”

Reportedly, the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet during the crash, and they sustained life-threatening injuries. The West Bloomfield Fire Department transported the motorcyclist to a nearby hospital, where the motorcyclist was in stable condition at press time.

Police are encouraging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Officer Emily Eliniski at (248) 975-8971.