Michigan Blood Collection: Today’s Donation May Lead to Tomorrow’s Cure

In-Focus Advertorial | Published April 17, 2025

Photo provided

NOVI — Are you ready to contribute to a cause that makes a meaningful impact on global health? Become a donor and join Michigan Blood Collection (MBC) in its mission to accelerate advances in medical research. The company specializes in gathering normal blood samples for research focusing on diseases like cancer, genetic conditions and degenerative disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease. By donating blood, you become a crucial part of the global effort to find cures and improve lives.

“Most people think of blood donation as something to help individuals, but we focus on research,” said Danika Sancho, general manager of MBC. “Every sample becomes a tool for discovery, whether aiding in the development of something diagnostic, supporting vaccine research or understanding a disease mechanism.”

MBC is a brand operating under Dono Vivo, LLC, a biotech company that supplies scientific researchers with ethically collected human specimens including blood, plasma and serum both nationally and worldwide.

MBC hosts weekly events at its Novi office. “We also partner with other organizations throughout metro Detroit as well as Ann Arbor,” Sancho added. “We are always looking for healthy adult donors, and eligible participants receive compensation. It’s an easy and meaningful way to give back.”

The most rewarding part of her role, Sancho noted, is “seeing the tangible impact our collection work has on scientific research.” This sentiment is echoed in the stories shared by donors, constantly reminding the MBC team that their work serves the greater good.

The company’s website, michiganbloodcollection.com, walks potential donors through the criteria for becoming a successful donor as well as information on upcoming events.

“When you join our donor community, you have the opportunity not to just give back but to be part of a larger, long-term solution with the goal of advancing human health and scientific discovery,” Sancho said.

Michigan Blood Collection is located at 46430 Peary Ct. in Novi. For more information, visit michiganbloodcollection.com or call (734) 656-8229.