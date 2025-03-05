Marian High student recognized with ‘Good Citizen Award’

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published March 5, 2025

Marian senior Charlotte DuBay was a recipient of the DAR Good Citizen Award from the Piety Hill Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Photo provided by Nicole Rollin Photography

BLOOMFIELD HILLS — Marian High School student Charlotte DuBay is one of 16 local students who received the DAR Good Citizen Award from the Piety Hill Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The Piety Hill Chapter was established in Birmingham/Bloomfield Hills in 1935, as was the Good Citizens Award. The award has been granted to numerous upstanding students over the years, one of which was DuBay’s aunt.

Debbie Harrington, who is the regent of the Piety Hill Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, shared some thoughts about DuBay.

“Charlotte DuBay, from Marian High School, is an example of a student fully engaged and successful in student government leadership, athletics, and community service helping others,” Harrington stated via email. “Our future is in good hands with so many impressive and outstanding students like Charlotte.”

According to a DAR press release, the award honors “good citizenship qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities.”

DuBay and 15 other students from local schools were chosen by teachers and peers. Each local school selected one winner.

Other award recipients include Caleb Goldstein from Cranbrook Kingswood, Saahith Reddy from Detroit Country Day, Lily Heiss from Ernest Seaholm High School, Elan Rosenberg from Frankel Jewish Academy, Brianna Gjergji from International Academy OKMA, Yara Ortiz-Martinez from International Technical Academy, Nurayda Albeez from International Academy East, Erin Connelly from Notre Dame Prep, Selma Allam from Oakland Early College, Ashlee Frankford from West Bloomfield High School, Claire Pucko from Wylie E. Groves High School, Isabella Seth from Academy of the Sacred Heart, Aiden Blake from Brother Rice High School, and Sage Booth from Bloomfield Hills High School.

Recipients of the DAR Good Citizen Award were invited to compete in a scholarship essay contest at the Bloomfield Township Public Library. The first-place winner was Erin Connelly from Notre Dame Prep and the second-place winner was Saahith Reddy from Detroit Country Day.

Being a good citizen

When asked to share what “being a good citizen” means to her, DuBay said, “Someone who aims to, at all costs, serve the common good of their community, whether that be through kindness, humility, service, time, or patriotism. It’s someone who, in all aspects, not just one, tries to make themselves be a person that other people want to surround themselves with.”

As a student at Marian High School, she said she tried to actively practice the characteristics of a good citizen through leadership, kindness and service.

Throughout her high school experience, DuBay’s involvement has been well-rounded, as aside from being part of an important school initiative, she has participated in student government and athletics.

She has been involved with her school’s student government for all four years of high school, working her way up to her current position of co-president.

As for athletics, she has participated in varsity field hockey and lacrosse.

During her time at Marian, DuBay said she has enjoyed her involvement with the Marian Mindset Project, a mental health initiative at the school. Since the founder of the initiative graduated, DuBay has taken on a leadership role with the project.

DuBay will be attending the University of Virginia following high school. Although she is undecided on her major, she said she is currently planning on going the pre-law track, and then eventually going to law school.

“This award being presented to me is a result of all of the people who have pushed me to be this type of person in my life,” DuBay said. “This is not a solo mission by any means. I try to be kind and be a good citizen because of the people in my life who have pushed me to do so — my family, my friends, my teachers — everyone in my community.”