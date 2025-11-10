Marian High School’s new art and science wings encourage innovation

A Marian High School student paints in the new Wanink Art Wing.

Photo provided by Marian High School

Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published November 10, 2025

The Fisher family cuts the ribbon on Marian High School’s Fisher Family Science Wing. Photo provided by Marian High School

The Wanink Art Wing was named after Billie Jo Wanink, who recently passed and was a member of Marian High School’s first graduating class. Photo provided by Marian High School

The Sue & Ray Ebbing Family Classroom is named after a generous family who has a close connection with Marian High School. Photo provided by Marian High School

Advertisement

BLOOMFIELD HILLS — Marian High School’s newest educational facilities provide opportunities for students to excel in the arts and sciences.

The new Fisher Family Science Wing and Wanink Art Wing are a part of the Marian for the Generations Capital Campaign, a $7 million campaign for which they have raised $5.7 million to date.

“Everything that we’ve done, both the science wing and the art wing, is to be able to provide our young women, the next generation of future leaders going out into the world, with the skill sets that they need to go into any field that they choose,” said Marian President Heather Sofran.

The science wing

Within the new Fisher Family Science Wing, there are five classrooms with features that promote collaboration and hands-on learning, a computer lab and a makerspace. The classrooms also have HVAC systems and energy-efficient windows.

The new STEM facilities will give educators the ability to incorporate technology more and provide students with ample space to do labs.

“We don’t want to stay on pace, we want to lead in STEM. This is going to allow us to do that by giving our students opportunities that they haven’t had in our 1959 facilities, which were original to the building up until last year. Now they can experience things the same way that they will when they enter the university next year, and be familiar with some of the labs that they’re doing and the topics they’re discussing. It just opens so many new doors in an area in which women need to be heard and be a part of,” said Marian Principal Stacey Cushman.

The makerspace is a dedicated area for students to innovate using 3D printing, embroidering machines and other tools. This space helps students build technical skills and grow as problem solvers and critical thinkers.

The art wing

Students are encouraged to unlock their creativity when they step into Marian’s new Wanink Art Wing. With a pottery studio, a dedicated kiln room, a photographic darkroom and digital arts lab, students have access to a wide range of resources within the arts.

Instead of art classrooms being spread out throughout the school, they are now located in one hallway. To ensure the space is comfortable for students, there are also new HVAC systems and improved lighting.

“We have girls with all different kinds of talents and abilities at Marian, and to be able to have a dedicated wing that focuses on the arts is really going to help our students explore untapped talents and interests. We’re so excited about the art wing and all that it can offer and how programming can continue to grow,” said Cushman.

Donations

“This has been a $7 million capital campaign, and it started off with a lead gift from the Fisher family,” said Holly Gorecki, director of advancement.

The Fisher Family Science Wing is named after Walter and Jo Ann “Sis” Fisher, who are the parents and grandparents of Marian alumni.

Within the Fisher Family Science Wing, one classroom — the Sue & Ray Ebbing Family Classroom — has been named after a generous family in the Marian community. Sue Ebbing is an alumna whose daughter and daughter-in-law are also alumni.

The art wing is named in memory of a member of the school’s first graduating class in 1963, Billie Jo Wanink, who recently passed away and left Marian in her estate plans. She was an interior designer, business owner and lover of art.

“It really just shows that when you invest in women and you give them the tools to succeed, they can take it out in the world and thrive and then give back to be able to fuel future generations of girls to be able to do those things and follow their footsteps,” Gorecki said.