Man sentenced in double-voting case

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published October 24, 2025

ST. CLAIR SHORES — According to a press release from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office, a St. Clair Shores man was sentenced on Oct. 22 for alleged double-voting crimes committed in 2024.

Frank Prezzato, 69, was one of seven people charged in 2024 for alleged double voting in the 2024 August primary. This group of people included three seasonal election clerks and four residents ranging in age from 31 to 73.

Prezzato was charged with offering to vote more than once and voting absentee and in person in October 2024. He pleaded guilty to the charges in September and was sentenced to six months of delayed probation. The press release from his guilty plea and the sentencing on Oct. 22 stated Prezzato acknowledged that he acted “recklessly” for voting twice in the same election.

“Voting twice undermines our democratic process,” Nessel said in a press release at the time of the plea. “My office will continue to prosecute those who violate our voting laws to ensure Michigan voters have confidence in the integrity of our elections.”

Prezzato’s attorney, Vincenzo Manzella, said in an email he would not comment further on the case until after the delayed sentence review hearing on April 15, 2026.

Originally, the charges against all seven people were dismissed by Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido, but they were later reinstated by Nessel.

Of these cases, five of them were closed and two remain open.

Two of the cases were dismissed by judges at the 40th District Court in St. Clair Shores but were then appealed in Macomb County Circuit Court by Nessel’s office.

“If Prezzato successfully meets all terms and conditions of the probation, all charges will be dismissed with prejudice at the end of the probationary period,” the press release stated. “A delayed sentence review is scheduled for April 15, 2026, in the 16th Circuit Court in Macomb County.”